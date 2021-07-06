Blinken Calls for Negotiated, Indefinite Ceasefire in Call With Ethiopia’s Abiy

July 6, 2021

Blinken Calls for Negotiated, Indefinite Ceasefire in Call With Ethiopia’s Abiy

Blinken
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/PoolREUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday stressed the need for all parties to commit to an immediate, indefinite, negotiated ceasefire, the State Department said.

Blinken also urged Abiy to commit to steps outlined by the United Nations Security Council last week, including the withdrawal of both Eritrean and Amhara forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.