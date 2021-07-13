Breaking News: The Sidama’s Special Forces Refuse to be Part of Neftegna expansionists war in Tigray

Sidama, East Africa, July 13, 2021

The Sidama’s Illegally Installed Neftegna Representatives Desta Ledamo, Alemayehu Timotewos and their accomplices Are Hunting the Sidama’s Sspecial Forces who since yesterday’s announcements refused to be sent to kill the peoples of Tigray.

The indicated criminal and corrupt Neftegna Representatives were installed by Abiy’s regime after the Sidama nation earned its regional status with the blood of its sons and daughters….after sacrificing at least 247 civilians and subjecting over 5000 to unlawful incarcerations since narcissist Abiy has assumed power in April 2018.

The new Neo-Neftegna movements made the Sidama land their second home after Bahrdar since the hijacking of the Sidama state.

The Sidama nation is turned to be subservient as the indicated Neftegna representatives rule over them.

Meanwhile, these criminals have promised Amhara expansionists cliques to send over 200 Sidama special forces during their meeting on 12 July 2021 in their futile attempt to support the expansionists war in Tigray.

Cognizant of their criminal attempts, the Sidama special forces refused to go to kill Tegaru, therefore they are vanishing into the community since last night.

The indicated Sidama’s Neftegna Representatives with federal forces are hunting them and traced only fraction of the 200 who are also refusing to go.

The Sidama special force must join their cousin (Oromo freedom fighters) with their weapons ASAP. The Sidama youth and wider society must demonstrate its customary unity and bravery by rejecting and wholly denouncing the war on Tigray, Oromia, Benshangul Gumuz, Kemant and Agaw.

The Sidama’s special forces must reverse their weapons to the oppressors instead of blindly going to kill civilians and unnecessarily becoming sacrificial lambs!!

Victory for the oppressed nations in Ethiopian empire!!

No to war on Tigray, Oromia, Benshangul Gumuz, Kemant and Agaw!!

Down with Neftegna and its expansionists ill ambition!!

Source FB: Denboba Natie