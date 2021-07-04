Breaking News: WFP Transports Humanitarian Aids direct to Mekelle and more

World Food Programme (WFP) has got a permission and clearance from the legitimate government of #Tigray in order to transport Humanitarian Aids direct to the airports of Mekelle Alula Aba Nega International Airport and Shire Indasillassie National Airport via WFP Cargo Transport Aircrafts starting from tomorrow.
It is so far unknown whether the WFP has got the clearance from the Ethiopian Government or not through its Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority ( ECAA).
The Ethiopian regime wants to search and check the plane in Addis before it continues to Mekelle, but the direct flight to Tigray from around the world would a big blow to the regime in Addis.
