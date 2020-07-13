Brooks residents protest against the oppression of the Oromo people, in wake of artist killing

By Tiffany Goodwein, Jul 12, 2020
Oromo peopleBROOKS (ChatNewsToday) — ABO Flags were flown, as chants echoed throughout Duke of Sutherland Park Sunday afternoon.

Protesters, many of whom Oromo, the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia took to the loudspeaker to make their voices heard, calling for the end of oppression, and for greater human rights in their native Ethiopia.

” We are here today to protest against the Ethiopian Government. A couple weeks ago, an Ethiopian Artist named Hachalu Hundessa was assassinated in his vehicle and it was done to silence his voice. He was a voice for the Oromo people. He made music that symbolized Oromo activists. People there, they say there is freedom of speech but there isn’t really.” Gadisa Bakri said.

Since the death of singer -activist Hachalu Hundessa, over 200 people have died in protests and thousands have been arrested in Ethiopia, according to local media reports.

The group of protesters are also calling on the Canadian government to impose sanctions on the Ethiopian government, and to take a stand in support of human rights.

The protest finished with a march to City Hall. Similar protests have also been held in Edmonton and Winnipeg.

Previous articleEgypt offers partnership with Ethiopia on electricity

Political Development in Ethiopia, specifically in Oromia

English Admin - 0
Political Development in Ethiopia, specifically in Oromia
Read more

Hachalu Hundessa’s Death is Politically Motivated

English Admin - 0
Hachalu Hundessa’s Death is Politically Motivated (Hachalu Dies but his Legitimacy Forever Resonates) Worku Burayu (PhD), July 12, 2020 Summary: Falsehood devised, fake news fabricated, distortion...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 8
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

I have bad news for Abiy and neo-nafxanyaas

Admin - 5
I have bad news for Abiy and neo-nafxanyaas, YOU HAVE AWAKEN THE OROMO NATION! Moa Abagodu, PhD, July 5, 2020 The Oromo Nation do not have...
Read more
English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Brooks residents protest against the oppression of the Oromo

Admin - 0
Brooks residents protest against the oppression of the Oromo people, in wake of artist killing By Tiffany Goodwein, Jul 12, 2020 BROOKS (ChatNewsToday) -- ABO Flags were...
View Post
English

Egypt offers partnership with Ethiopia on electricity

Admin - 0
Egypt offers partnership with Ethiopia on electricity projects to break stalemate in Nile dam talks Egypt is about to start studies on an electricity linkage...
View Post
English

Oromo: UNPO Calls for Due Process for Detained Political Leaders; UNPO Presidency Member

Admin - 0
Oromo: UNPO Calls for Due Process for Detained Political Leaders; UNPO Presidency Member (UNPO) -- Senior members of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) political party...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

OromoProtets bikka adda addaati ta’e

Admin - 0
OromoProtets bikka adda addaati ta'e Rep. @reginaldbolding stands with AZ’s Oromo community to protest the Ethiopian government’s systematic oppression of the Oromo minority, political violence...
View Post

Popular Articles

Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 8
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Egypt

Egypt offers partnership with Ethiopia on electricity

Admin - 0