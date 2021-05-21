Call for Violence in the Defense of a Dictator

Addis Ababa, May 20, 2021 (EthioHeadlines) – The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa has issued an update on this developing story. The update partly reads as follows.

Addis Ababa, May 19, 2021 – (EthioHeadlines) – Andargachew Tsige, a British citizen, is under fire for calling on his supporters to inciting violence against the United State Embassy in Addis Ababa. Mr. Tsige made the call during a campaign event to denounce “US’s interference in Ethiopia’s internal affairs.” The campaign event was promoted as “National Pride with Unity.”

At the event, Mr. Tsige stated “I personally don’t give a damn if the U.S. government issues an entry ban on me. We should not hesitate to head to the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa in millions and burn down their flag.” Furthermore, he added, “If necessary, I am willing to do anything. America should not be allowed to do to Ethiopia what it did to Libya while I am alive.”

Roadmap

Mr. Tsige and his former party, Ginbot 7, boast of providing a “Roadmap” to the PM. The said “Roadmap” has been proved to be disastrous. It has brought an alliance between Eritrean dictator, Isaias Afeworki and his junior partner, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister. The alliance has driven Ethiopia to a brink of disintegration, as a civil war borne of the alliance and ensuing inter-nation conflicts are rampant all over the country. Furthermore, the “Roadmap” provided for and enabled the Amhara Militia and Special Forces to commit atrocities with impunity. These forces are directly implicated in ethnic cleansing in Western Tigray. In addition, they are accused of committing sexual violence including rape, widespread looting, and systematic genocide.

Call for violence.

Many consider Mr. Tsige’s call for burning American flag in front of the Embassy to be dangerous. Some demand that he retracts his statement before ill-informed extremist groups heed his call.

It is unfortunate that Mr. Tsige, and Amhara elites, consider the recent statement issued by the U.S. State Department on the crises in Ethiopia as interference in Ethiopia’s internal affairs. It is also disturbing that these same people applaud and support Eritrean Troops’ acts of war crime and crime against humanity in Tigray, Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz.

Support for genocide

The US, UN, EU, and other reputable international community members have reported having credible information of atrocities committed by Eritrean troops including extrajudicial killings, sexual violence, and genocide. According to some sources, Eritrean troops have now been deployed in Oromia to continue to wreak havoc.

It should be noted that issues related to committing genocide and war crimes are never issues of internal affair. Former Sudan President Al Bashir was sentenced to two years in prison by International Criminal Court (ICC). He was brought before the court for his role in a campaign of crimes against humanity, mass killing, rape and pillaging against civilians in Darfur. Former Yugoslavian president Slobodan Milosevic died in his prison cell in Hague while awaiting trial for similar crimes in Kosovo, Croatia, and Bosnia.