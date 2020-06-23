CCA Snubbed Nobel Prize Laureate, Abiy Ahmed, no invitation to Washington, DC

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda will provide opening remarks and engage in a fireside chat tomorrow Tuesday 23rd June 2020, the first day of a 4-day Leaders Forum hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA)

Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests in Africa

WASHINGTON D.C., United States of America, June 22, 2020/APO Group/ –The theme of CCA’s Leaders Forum (https://bit.ly/3hNoKZD) is “Resilient U.S.-Africa Business Engagement to Drive Post COVID-19 Recovery”. Discussions will centre around the theme of resiliency in action. Areas to be explored include: The Global Financial Response in Africa; Economic and Health Innovations in Response to COVID-19; Drivers of Growth in Post-COVID and; Sustaining Regional and Bilateral Trade Post-COVID.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCA Leaders Forum, is the first time Heads of State, senior USG officials, African government officials, private sector executives, and leaders from multilateral institutions will be convened around U.S.-Africa Business engagement.

In another first, the event is open to the public on Zoom or YouTube as well as live streamed across Africa, as the Corporate Council on Africa invites the people of the Continent to listen to what their leaders have to say in this distinguished 4 day forum.

Other Heads of State speaking at the forum this week include H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta President, Republic of Kenya, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President, Republic of Ghana, and H.E. Filipe Nyusi President, Republic of Mozambique.

