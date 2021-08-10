Confirmed Breaking News – OLA activities on Aug 10, 2021

August 10, 2021

Confirmed Breaking News:

OLA made a meeting, restructured military and political commanding systems in Oromia.

Batu Town, Abay Choma District in Horo Guduru totally liberated from Abiy Ahmed´s mercenary soldiers.

Rural areas, small towns in Guji Zones liberated by OLA under Elemo Qilxu Operation; advancing towards Bule Hora Town.

10.08. 21 OLA fought with mercenary soldiers for 4 hours and completed with victory in Selale, North Showa.

Stay toned. Victory to Oromo People.

WBO

Source: FB: Tesfaye A. Negawo

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.