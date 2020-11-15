Conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region Widens as Missiles Are Fired at Airports

By Reuters, Nov. 14, 2020

Two airports in Ethiopia’s Amhara state which neighbours Tigray where federal troops are fighting local forces were targeted by rocket fire, the government said, as an 11-day conflict widened.

The ruling party of Tigray said its forces fired missiles from military bases in another state in retaliation for airstrikes carried out by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s military.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (The New York Times) — Two airports in a state that neighbors Tigray, where Ethiopian troops are fighting local forces, were the targets of rocket fire late on Friday, the government said, as an 11-day conflict in the region widened.

The two targeted airports were in Amhara state, the government said. One — the airport in Gondar — was hit on Friday, while a rocket aimed at the other — Bahir Dar airport — missed the target, the government said.

The ruling Tigray party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, or T.P.L.F., said the Tigray Defense Forces fired missiles from military bases in Bahir Dar and Gondar in retaliation for air trikes carried out by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s forces in various parts of the state.

“As long as the attacks on the people of Tigray do not stop, the attacks will intensify,” Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the T.P.L.F., said in a statement on the Facebook page of the Tigray state’s communications office.

Mr. Abiy sent Ethiopian armed forces on an offensive against local troops in Tigray last week, after accusing them of attacking federal troops. Hundreds of people have been killed in the widening conflict.

The prime minister has said government warplanes were bombing military targets in Tigray, including arms depots and equipment controlled by the local forces in Tigray. The government says its military operations are aimed at restoring the rule of law in the mountainous state of 5 million people.

A rocket that hit the airport in Gondar partially damaged it, said Awoke Worku, spokesperson for the Gondar central zone, while a second missile fired simultaneously landed just outside of the airport at Bahir Dar.

“The T.P.L.F. junta is utilizing the last of the weaponry within its arsenals,” the Ethiopian government’s emergency task force wrote on Twitter.

The Amhara regional state’s forces have been fighting alongside their federal counterparts against Tigray’s fighters.

Yohannes Ayele, a resident of Gondar, said he heard a loud explosion in the Azezo neighborhood of the city at 10:30 p.m.

Conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region
Ethiopians who fled fighting in Tigray, Ethiopia, gathered in a bordering Sudanese village on Friday as refugees flowed into the area.Credit…Ebrahim Hamid/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

Another resident of the area said the rocket had damaged the airport terminal building. The area was sealed off and firefighting vehicles were parked outside, the resident added.

The United Nations, the African Union and others are concerned that the fighting could spread to other parts of Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous country, and destabilize the wider Horn of Africa region.

More than 14,500 people have fled into neighboring Sudan, with the speed of new arrivals “overwhelming the current capacity to provide aid,” the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday.

Ethiopia’s Human Rights Commission said it was sending investigators to the town of Mai Kadra in Tigray, where Amnesty International this week reported what it said was evidence of mass killings.

Previous articleGalmi Waraana Kononeel Abiyi Morma Isaa Funyoof Kennuu Dha
Next articleNobel Prize License to Kill

From Nobel Peace Prize to War Crime – Case of Abiy Ahmed

English Admin - 0
From Nobel Peace Prize to War Crime - Case of Abiy Ahmed November 13, 2020 ADDIS ABABA (AFP): The United Nations warned Friday of possible war...
Read more

OSG: Ethiopian government kills Amhara citizens to villify OLA, threatens civil war with Tigray and uses media to continue its persecution of Oromo

English Falmataa - 0
Ethiopian government kills Amhara citizens to villify OLA, threatens civil war with Tigray and uses media to continue its persecution of Oromo. Oromia Support Group:...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 5
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

The genocide perpetrated against the Oromo in the Ethiopian Empire

Admin - 0
The genocide perpetrated against the Oromo in the Ethiopian Empire November 15, 2020 The genocide perpetrated against the Oromo in the Ethiopian Empire is horrendously aggravated....
View Post
English

PP Sponsored Demonstration in Oromia turns into support opposition

Admin - 0
PP Sponsored Demonstration in Oromia turns into support opposition Ambo, November 15, 2020 Amboo gara galgalaa lafatu garagala hiriirri Bilxiginnaan degarsaaf waamatte gara mormiitti jijjiiramuun magaalattii raasaa...
View Post
English

Nobel Prize License to Kill

Admin - 0
Nobel Prize License to Kill By Finian Cunningham, November 14, 2020 (Sputnik News) -- Civil war and a humanitarian crisis in raging in Ethiopia, but “luckily”...
View Post
English

Conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region Widens as Missiles Are Fired at Airports

Admin - 0
Conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region Widens as Missiles Are Fired at Airports By Reuters, Nov. 14, 2020 The ruling party of Tigray said its forces fired missiles...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post