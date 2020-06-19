Congratulations: To Our Sidama Brothers and Sisters

Oromia Global Forum
6909 Laurel Ave, Suite 5219
Tacoma Park, MD20913
Email: oromiaglobalforum@gmail.com
Phone: 612-483-0161

Friday, June 19, 2020

We, the Global Oromia Forum, a global alliance of Oromo Civic, Professional and Faith-Based Organizations and individual proponents of Human Rights, residing in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa extend our heartfelt congratulations to our brothers and sisters of the Sidama nation.

For millennia, the Sidama and the Oromo peoples share common border, history, culture, religious world views and mutually intelligible languages. We shared a long history of living together and learned the benefits of peaceful coexistence. We developed a strong sense of brotherhood and stood shoulder to shoulder during our happiest and saddest moments. In the last quarter of the nineteenth century, we both bled together when a brutal conqueror struck us and took our lands, enslaved our people and subjected survivors to painful political oppression and economic exploitation that continued unabated under successive Ethiopian regimes. You have staged peaceful resistance since the very first day of the conquest but Ethiopian rulers responded brutally at every instance.

In 2002, our heart bled with you when the late dictator, Meles Zenawi, unleashed his local surrogate on you who indiscriminately mowed you down with machine guns at Loqe. In July 2019, our heart bled with you when government forces mowed you down simply to deny you what your earned today. Your peaceful resistance, endurance and finally your success is an exemplary model for other peoples in Ethiopia who struggle to freely exercise the rights granted to them by the constitution but denied by the very government that claims to protect its people.

Once again we congratulate you in your success and we are confident that you will convert your political victory into an economic one by tapping into your resources and raise your people from poverty to which they were subjected for over one hundred years. You are now in control of your fate that espouses greater responsibility and now is your opportunity to develop your brand new state, lay democratic institutions and become a model democracy in the region engulfed with conflicts. We at the Global Oromia Forum are strongly confident that with this remarkable victory you will prove the doubters wrong and become a role model for the rest of us.

Once again, Congratulations for the hard-won victory.

Oromia Global Forum: a global alliance of Oromo Civic, Professional and Faith-Based Organizations

Signatories

  1. Advocacy4Oromia
  2. Bilal Oromo Dawa Center
  3. Canaan Oromo Evangelical Church
  4. Charismatic International Fellowship Church
  5. Gaadisa Sabboontottaa KP
  6. Global Gumii Oromia
  7. Global Oromo Advocacy Group
  8. Global Waaqeffannaa Council
  9. Horn of Africa Genocide Watch
  10. Human Rights League of the Horn of Africa
  11. International Oromo Women’s Organization
  12. International Qeerroo Support Group
  13. Mana Kiristaanaa Fayyisaa Addunyaa
  14. Oromo Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
  15. Oromo Communities’ Association of North America
  16. Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Church of Washington DC Metropolitan Area
  17. Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Mission Society
  18. Oromo Human Rights and Relief Organization
  19. Oromo Legacy, Leadership and Advocacy Association
  20. Oromo Lutheran Church of Baltimore
  21. Oromo Parliamentarians Council
  22. Oromo Political Prisoners Association
  23. Oromia Support Group
  24. Oromo Studies Association
  25. Tawfiq Islamic Center
  26. Union of Oromo Communities in Canada
  27. United Oromo Evangelical Church
  28. Washington DC Metropolitan Oromo SDA Church
Previous articleWorld Bank head discusses financing approvals

Hambo, the only place where Abiy Ahmed is successful

English
Hambo, the only place where Abiy Ahmed is successful By Rundaasaa Asheetee Hundee, June 18, 2020 The essential patterns of reversing the entire Oromo struggle set...
Read more

Ethiopia’s election delay will have consequences

English
Ethiopia’s decision to delay its election for Covid will have consequences for its democratic goals By Zecharias Zelalem, June 18, 2020 (QZ Africa) -- Ethiopia this...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Popular

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Afaan Oromoo
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

English
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

English
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Congratulations: To Our Sidama Brothers and Sisters

Congratulations: To Our Sidama Brothers and Sisters Oromia Global Forum 6909 Laurel Ave, Suite 5219 Tacoma Park, MD20913 Email: oromiaglobalforum@gmail.com Phone: 612-483-0161 Friday, June 19, 2020 We, the Global Oromia Forum,...
View Post
English

World Bank head discusses financing approvals

World Bank head discusses financing approvals and water-sharing with Ethiopia’s PM By Zeinab El-Gundy , Thursday 18 Jun 2020 (Ahram Online) -- World Bank President David Malpass...
View Post
English

Ethiopian migrants smuggled through Horn of Africa

In Pictures: Ethiopian migrants smuggled through Horn of Africa These are the stories of Ethiopian men, women and children who undertake dangerous journeys in search...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

ONN: Turtii hogganoota ABO fi KFO waliin taasise!

ONN: Turtii hogganoota ABO fi KFO waliin taasise! | Waxabajjii 18, 2020. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNAG2X3elVU&feature=youtu.be
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
View Post
English

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
View Post
English

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...
View Post