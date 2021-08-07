Could there be a grand coalition against PM Abiy? August 7, 2021 Ethiopia: Could there be a grand coalition against PM Abiy? Ethiopia: Woldiya town | Afar Region | Gashena town Related Related Posts Tigray: Key statement from Ethiopian PM Abiy AhmadTigray: Key statement from Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmad Ethiopia: Tigray | Amhara region President Agegnehu… Dictator PM Abiy Still Faces Strong Oromo Diaspora ProtestsDictator PM Abiy Still Faces Strong Oromo Diaspora Protests - Aug 7, 2020 Tigray-Oromia alliance to challenge Ethiopian PM Abiy AhmadTigray-Oromia alliance to challenge Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmad Tigray-Oromia alliance could be formed to take…
Be the first to comment