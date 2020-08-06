DC Oromo Women’s March – August 7, 2020

Previous articleDANGERS of NEGOTIATION
What can we Learn from the Past Deadly Pandemics
What can we Learn from the Past Deadly Pandemics and Prepare to Curb COVID-19? The Case in Oromia Regional State in Ethiopia Begna F. Dugassa* Oromo...
The media’s crisis on Ethiopia
The media’s crisis on Ethiopia By Ayantu Ayana, August 4, 2020 Western media coverage of Ethiopia’s political crisis turns a blind eye to the grassroots movement...
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)