Debretsion Calls for a National Dialogue Involving all Political Parties, Nations & Nationalities

By Bileh Jelan

Debretsion

Addis Abeba, June 16/2020 (Addis Standard) – In a statement released late this afternoon on the officials Facebook page Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Tigray Regional State vice president Debretsion G/Michael (PhD) is quoted as saying that “if there is a need to have a platform for dialogue, it should be a a national dialogue involving all political parties and Ethiopia’s nations and nationalities.”

Debretsion said this in the wake of a day-long dialogue with representatives of Ethiopian Inter-Faith Council, a Council consisting of seven different religious and traditional leaders, as well as representatives of Abba Gadas, senior citizens, and elders who took the initiative to travel to Mekelle in a bid to lesson growing tension between the ruling Prosperity Party and TPLF.

The statement said the representatives have presented a written paper on what they believed to be the initial discussion points in which they emphasized that “The leaderships of Tigray regional state and the federal government should immediately sit at a round table and calmly discuss about national consensuses as well as discuss on ways of solving global and national challenges together.” They have also emphasized that what the country needs at the moment was peace and its people should focus on peace and development and not war, the statement paraphrased the paper by the representatives.

It is in his response to this that Debretsion is quoted as saying what the country needs is an all-inclusive dialogue involving political parties, and federalist forces representing all nations and nationalities in the country. He also said that TPLF doesn’t accept any attempt to have a dialogue behind closed doors involving only itself and the federal government and that such dialogue doesn’t bring any meaning. However, he expressed his appreciation and respect to the initiative, although it happened “in the last minute.”

He further accused the PP led federal government of trying to dismantle the constitution and establish an authoritarian state, which has exacerbated the tension between Mekelle and Addis Abeba; and if there are parties trying to solve this problem, they should first look into the struggle between the ruling Prosperity Party and the different nations and nationalities of Ethiopia and not just the federal government and Tigray regional state, the statement said.

Debretsion has criticized the silence hitherto of the inter-faith council for other crises including that plagued the country, such as blockages on roads leading to Tigray region, the use of public media by the ruling party to wage the rhetoric of war against Tigray for its decision to hold elections, PP’s complacency with Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki to sidelining the Tigray region and its people as well as PP’s actions in working with other external forces against the interest of its own people, according to the statement. If a dialogue aimed at finding a solution is to be had it should also include at least other political parties, religious leaders, senior citizens and elders in the region and not just TPLF. He also criticized the ban on the mediafrom attending the meeting, and said holding a dialogue in secrete will not bring a solution.

However, he assured the participants that there will be no war that Tigray will be starting, the statement said and paraphrased him as saying Tigray knows the worst part of a war and knows too well the the fruits of peace, unity and tolerance; however, this doesn’t mean Tigray will be handing over its rights, the statement said.

Previous articleአገራዊ መድረክ ማዘጋጀት እንጂ ከህወሓት ጋር በድብቅ የሚደረግ ውይይትን አንቀበልም፡ ደብረፅዮን (ዶ/ር)
Next articleKMN: Wayyee Araaraa Tigray Jaarsoolii deeman

Inside Ethiopia’s Endangered Wild-Coffee Forests

English
Inside Ethiopia’s Endangered Wild-Coffee Forests The demise of Arabica’s birthplace would be a catastrophe for the industry. BY JEFF KOEHLER JUNE 15, 2020 (Atlas Obscura) -- Walking...
Read more

Somalia – Somaliland talks: Technical committees start work

English
Somalia - Somaliland talks: Technical committees start work By Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban, June 15, 2020 June 15: Technical teams continue meetings (Africa news) -- Following the...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Popular

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Afaan Oromoo
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

English
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

English
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

ODM: Falmii Aktivistoota

ODM: Falmii Aktivistoota Note: You know what US Army does to its traitors? It convicts them for treason.
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

KMN: Wayyee Araaraa Tigray Jaarsoolii deeman

KMN: Wayyee Araaraa Tigray Jaarsoolii deeman
View Post
English

Debretsion Calls for a National Dialogue Involving all Political Parties

Debretsion Calls for a National Dialogue Involving all Political Parties, Nations & Nationalities By Bileh Jelan Addis Abeba, June 16/2020 (Addis Standard) – In a statement released late...
View Post
Amharic

አገራዊ መድረክ ማዘጋጀት እንጂ ከህወሓት ጋር በድብቅ የሚደረግ ውይይትን አንቀበልም፡ ደብረፅዮን (ዶ/ር)

አገራዊ መድረክ ማዘጋጀት እንጂ ከህወሓት ጋር በድብቅ የሚደረግ ውይይትን አንቀበልም፡ ደብረፅዮን (ዶ/ር) #ODUU_AMMEE Prezdaantiin Naannoo Tigraay Dr Dabratsiyoon G/Mikaa'el yaalii abbootii amantaa fi jaarsolii biyyaa Mootummaa...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
View Post
English

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
View Post
English

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...
View Post