Dinqu Diayasa’s Properties Vandalized by Govt Sponsored Hooligans in Addis Ababa


Qabeenya Oromoo waan taheef!!====

Finfinneetti Qabeenya Ummata oromoo kan tahe #RiftValleyUniversity dameewaan 3 fi waajjira TV OBS dabalatee akka agartan kanatti Nafxanyoonni Mootummaa nafxanyaatin deeggaramuun miidhaa guddaa irraan qaqqabaniiru.

Akka karoorri isaani kuni raawwatamuf Torbee lamaan dura Qawwee heeyyama seeraan qabu waardiyyoota yunivarsiticha irraa “shaneedhan walitti dhufeenya qabdu jedhamee shakkama” jedhanii irraa guuranii haala akkanaatis saaxilan. Argaa yaa Oromoo!! Maali cubbuun akkanaa!!

italyROME, ITALY – JULY 17: Members of the Ethiopian Community of Oromo in Rome protest against the Ethiopian government of Abiy Ahmed Ali, to demand justice for the killing of the singer Hachalu Hundessa, and the freedom of all political prisoners, in front of the Italian Parliament on July 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. The protest sit-in is promoted by the Ethiopian Oromo community, (the largest ethnic group living in Ethiopia) against the killing of the singer Hachalu Hundessa, whose murder on 29 June triggered mass protests in the country that caused the deaths of at least 239 people, (over 500 according to the protesters). The demonstration, the protesters say, intends to shed light on the situation in the country, where since the beginning of the protests more than 500 people have been killed, more than 3,000 have been arrested, the Internet has been blocked, as well as telephone lines, and human rights are being trampled underfoot. (Photo by Simona Granati – Corbis/Getty Images)

