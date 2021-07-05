Drilling at Tulu Moye geothermal project well underway

The first well for the Tulu Moye geothermal project in Ethiopia has been successfully drilled with drilling of second well underway in

Tulu Moye Geothermal (TMGO), a joint venture between Meridiam and Reykjavik Geothermal (RG), is working on the 1st phase of a 50 megawatt geothermal power plant project in Tulu Moye, Oromia, Ethiopia.

Mannvit in cooperation with Verkís (M-V) is the Owner’s Engineer for drilling, steam gathering system and civil works in the Tulu Moye Geothermal Power Plant Project. M-V collaborates with Landsvirkjun Power, ÍSOR and MGM Consult for this project. The group provides consulting for the drilling of 10 geothermal wells and 2 injection wells. Civil works include associated roads, well pads and ground water supply system. Construction of steam gathering system for treating steam and connecting wells to the power plant.

The Tulu Moye Geothermal project is led by French, US and Icelandic investors. The Project will be constructed in the area around the Tulu Moye volcano in Oromia (see map below). The site has been studied intensely by the Reykjavik Geothermal’s team and Ethiopian scientists.

State-0wned electricity utility of Ethiopia, Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) reported late last month that drilling of the first well for the Tulu Moye geothermal project has been finalised, and drilling for the second well is ongoing, according to Rufat Maina, the project site manager.

The Tulu Moye geothermal projects is developed in two phases with a target of 150 MW of geothermal power generation capacity. The project is developed by Tulu Moye Geothermal and its CTO, Sigurgeir Geirsson sees the great potential beyond the initially planned 15o MW. The project plans to drill up to 10 different wells for the initially planned two phases of development.

For the second well more than 1,000 meters of planned 2,500m has been drilled, so Maina.

Construction of the Tulu Moye geothermal Power Project, which is being undertaken by Tulu Moye Geothermal and KenGen Kenyan companies, is expected to be completed in two years with a cost of USD 800 million.