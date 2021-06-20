EgyptAir notifies of Ethiopia’s halt of visas on arrival for all travelers

The decision to suspend visas on arrival and e-visas remains unclear
Ahram Online , Saturday 19 Jun 2021
EgyptAir has notified passengers that Ethiopia has temporarily suspended visas on arrival starting the midnight of 18 June.
In a notice on Friday, the national airliner said the Ethiopian immigration authorities have temporarily halted visas on arrival and e-visas for all passengers from all nationalities travelling to the capital Addis Ababa Airport.
Ethiopia’s decision remains unclear.
EgyptAir operates regular daily flights to Addis Ababa.
