EgyptAir notifies of Ethiopia’s halt of visas on arrival for all travelers

The decision to suspend visas on arrival and e-visas remains unclear

Ahram Online , Saturday 19 Jun 2021

EgyptAir has notified passengers that Ethiopia has temporarily suspended visas on arrival starting the midnight of 18 June.

In a notice on Friday, the national airliner said the Ethiopian immigration authorities have temporarily halted visas on arrival and e-visas for all passengers from all nationalities travelling to the capital Addis Ababa Airport.

Ethiopia’s decision remains unclear.

EgyptAir operates regular daily flights to Addis Ababa.