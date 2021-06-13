Emergency Arab FMs meeting on Ethiopia dam on Tuesday

CAIRO (Egypt Today) – 12 June 2020: The Arab League Council will hold an emergency meeting in Doha on Tuesday to review the latest developments concerning the Ethiopia dam file.

AL Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki told MENA on Saturday that the meeting – to be held at the foreign ministers’ level – will be held at a request from Egypt and Sudan.

The meeting will be held on the fringe of the Arab foreign ministers’ consultative meeting in Doha on Tuesday.

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan are at loggerheads over the $4-billion dam; Cairo voiced concern over its water share [55.5 billion cubic meters] after Ethiopia started building the dam on the Blue Nile in May 2011.

In 2015, the three countries signed the Declaration of Principles, per which the downstream countries [Egypt and Sudan] should not be negatively affected by the construction of the dam.

In March 2021, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stated, “No one can take a drop of water from Egypt… If it happens, there will be inconceivable instability in the region that no one could imagine. This is not a threat.”

Sudan, as well has warned more than once of filling the GERD before reaching a legal binding agreement.

Ethiopia, on the other side affirms that the second filling will be conducted, despite all negotiations and mediations.