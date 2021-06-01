Empire Ethiopia, our mental hospital

By Abbaa Torbban Kutaayee

I knew that Abiy Ahmed is a psychopathic man who suffers from a chronic mental disorder but it seems that all of his followers are experiencing some sort of mental psychosis as well. Just listen to him speak by clicking on this link. https://fb.watch/5QPE4fNgK8/

Two days later after he ordered his mob to burn the American flag on the street of Finfinnee, Abiy is instructing the mob on how to sabotage the fake upcoming election, and the mob is clapping appreciating his crazy plan.

It is something to fear losing power, but it is another matter to take action that would cause the entire country permanent wounds. In this audio, Abiy says…. “ here are so many forces working hard to take power away from us, and, if I don’t win, there will be a blood.” So he says, “you must sabotage the election because we have already won!”

From what he says, it is easy to understand that Abiy living under continuous fear that caused him emotional pain and a frightening nightmare. The problem I see here is that many people don’t seem to notice Abiy’s mental illness.

If he checks himself in a hospital right now, I am so certain that the physicians will tell him that he is sick with schizophrenia, paranoia, and psychosis diseases and he better stay in a hospital.

Interestingly, however, Abiy has surrounded himself with people who think that he is a very sophisticated smart politician. When everyone functions under such a denial system, they all become perfect liars who would lie to themselves because they believe their own lies without noticing they are lying.

Probably, Abiy may know that he is lying but he excuses his lies to protect himself from the pain he is suffering from.

Similarly, the so-called Amhara groups live in a similar denial system that they built around themselves. This system is like a wall of fog that blinded them from seeing the truth. They wear a social mask because it’s too painful to see themselves or to let others see them as they really are. This denial system lets them pretend that everyone believes what they want them to believe about them.

They put up these barriers for protection, but those barriers also kept them and others in the darkness, restricting everyone’s freedom. They cover up their mistakes and protect themselves this way.

When others who are aware of these mistakes speak up, they cause them emotional wounds by name-calling, insulting, jailing, and by killing them. This is how Abiy and his mentally sick people turned so-called Ethiopia into a “hell” for everyone. This is how Habash made Ethiopia a place of suffering, a place of fear, a place of war and violence, a place of judgment and no justice, a place of punishment that never ends. This is how Ethiopia became a place full of judgment, full of blame, full of guilt, full of emotional poison, envy, anger, hate, sadness, suffering.

The Habasha tribes created all these little demons in everyone’s minds by teaching how to live in hell along with hell creators.

The adults who already had that highly contagious mental disease passed it down to us when we were children. They hooked our attention and they taught us to be like them. That is how they passed their disease down to generations and now we became a society of sick people infected with Habash disease. They hooked our attention and put information into our minds through repetition. This is the way we learned. This is the way Abiy’s mind is programmed and now he is programming others.

This is how Abiy’s fear of losing power became the fear of his followers, be they are Oromo or someone else. If he manages to stay in power, Abiy will try to change everyone and re-create us all in Minilik’s image. He is trying to project the Habash image according to what he learned from his Gondare mother.

We too have been pretending to be what we are not, and we practice trying to be someone else, just to be good enough for our teachers, for our religion, for whatever. We practiced and practiced, and we mastered how to be what we are not.

Soon we forget who we really are, and we start to live our images. We created not just one image, but many different images according to the different groups of people we associated with. That’s how some of us became Jamal, Kamal, Kadija, Mesfin, Asfaw, Asafa, John, Dawit, etc.