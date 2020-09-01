ERISAT: Professor Kjetil Tronvoll on the politics of Eritrea and Ethiopia 2018-2020

Previous articleABO: Waamicha Waltajjii Marii Hawaasa Oromoo Maraaf

Response to Mr. Dawit W. Giorgis’s article titled “State Terrorism in Ethiopia”

English Admin - 3
Response to Mr. Dawit W. Giorgis’s article titled “State Terrorism in Ethiopia”  By Daniel T. Dibaba, PhD, August 30, 2020 I am writing this response to...
African migrants ‘left to die’ in Saudi Arabia’s hellish Covid detention

English Admin - 0
Investigation: African migrants 'left to die' in Saudi Arabia’s hellish Covid detention centres "The guards just throw the bodies out back as if it was...
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 12
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 10
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
English

ERISAT: Prof. K. Tronvoll on the politics of Eritrea & Ethiopia

Falmataa - 0
ERISAT: Professor Kjetil Tronvoll on the politics of Eritrea and Ethiopia 2018-2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3QwDRctdXk&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2WqtjaUmpNeYCMKwhPa-0UQ-bnbhguQmcLZI_riA2QvVWM0Z2EQ-3-GsU
Afaan Oromoo

ABO: Waamicha Waltajjii Marii Hawaasa Oromoo Maraaf

Falmataa - 0
Jaarmiyaa ABO Biyya Ambaa Irraa: Waamicha Waltajjii Marii Hawaasa Oromoo Maraaf. Guyyaa: Sanbata, Fulbaana 05, 2020 Sa'aa: 3:00w.b./pm Toora Marii: Sarara Zoomii dhaan.
English

Ethiopia Seeks U.S. Clarification on Reports of Planned Aid Cut

Admin - 0
Ethiopia Seeks U.S. Clarification on Reports of Planned Aid Cut By Samuel Gebre, August 31, 2020 (Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia asked the U.S. government to clarify reports...
English

Ethiopia’s political crisis is playing out in the regions

Admin - 0
Ethiopia’s political crisis is playing out in the regions By Mulugeta G Berhe (PhD), August 31, 2020 The political crisis in Ethiopia is not showing signs...
ABO: Waamicha Waltajjii Marii Hawaasa Oromoo Maraaf

Falmataa - 0