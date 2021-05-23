Eritrea Defaults on a $286mn Loan From Qatar’s National Bank

It was also agreed that if, for any reason, there was a dispute between the two parties in connection with or arising out of the agreement, the two parties would solve the dispute under the governing laws of the United Kingdom (UK). As seen in Section 11 of Exhibit A :

The story begins on March 12, 2009 when a Commercial Loan Agreement was made between the QNB (lender) and the Government of Eritrea’s Ministry of Finance (borower) and the State of Eritrea (grantor) agreed on a USD $30,000,000 million loan. The GoE agreed to pay the loan, interest and expenses, in semi-annual installments beginning 36 months from the date of the agreement.

( reclaim eritrea ) –On February 19, the Qatar National Bank (QNB) watched as it’s complaint against the Government of Eritrea’s Ministry of Finance and the State of Eritrea made its way into the United States District Courts of Washington DC to recognize and enforce a foreign money judgment rendered in the United Kingdom. A total of USD $286,123,990.67, plus interest and any future expenses, was the final judgment to be paid by Eritrea to the QNB. We were able to obtain the court dockets and corresponding court documents and have attached them for your viewing.

“This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the applicable laws, regulations and procedures of the United Kingdom and [] the courts of the United Kingdom or any other courts chosen by the Bank shall have jurisdiction to consider any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with this Agreement and Borrower waives his right to object to the jurisdiction of such courts.”

Immediately following the USD $30,000,000 loan agreement, on Feb 17, 2010 the GoE decided to pursue another loan from Qatar increasing the amount of the loan from $30,000,000 to $200,000,000. Interest would accrue daily at 7% per year and GoE agreed to repay the loan in semi-annual installments equaling up to $36,000,000 a year. The following year GoE would make its first payment in principle in December 2011 of $19.8 million, followed by another payment of $19.8 million in May 2012. However the May 2012 payment would be the last payment the QNB would receive. In July of 2017, QNB would issue a written demand to GoE. The first letter went unanswered and so they followed up with another letter a few weeks later and Eritrea responded back to both in writing acknowledging their unpaid debts and requesting QNB delay taking further action.

The United Kingdom’s Court Proceedings

Despite multiple attempts by QNB and the GoE’s acknowledgement of its defaulted loan, Eritrea never made another payment on the loan and simply ignored QNB moving forward. As of May 10, 2019 GoE owed QNB a total of USD $251,963,288. Since the two parties entered into a commercial loan agreement which specified the UK as its jurisdiction choice for disputes, QNB would take their complaints to the High Court of Justice Business and Property Courts of England and Wales. Here QNB would look to issue court documents to Eritrea by “other means”. The UK courts agreed that it would be suitable to subpoena GoE via their Eritrean Embassy inside of the UK. The GoE thought that by avoiding the letters and ignoring court documents, they could avoid being served and avoid any further proceeding. The QNB, with the approval of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), would then send two process servers, on two different occasions, in order to deliver the court documents to the Eritrea Embassy. However both times process servers were sent, staff at the embassy were advised to reject the documents and send the servers back without resolution. Both instances lead to physical or verbal altercations between the embassy staff and the servers. The UK courts would later rule that the QNB did try their best to serve official court documents on multiple occasions, that the GoE was aware of the court proceedings and purposely avoiding the hearings, and would later go on to award QNB in the case.