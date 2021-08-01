Eritrea delegation to Sudan met with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok

An Eritrean delegation sent by President Isaias Afwerki today met with Sudanese government officials including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

01 Aug 2021 (New Business Ethiopia) – The two sides have discussed bilateral and regional issues stressing the need to collaborate, according to a twit by Eritrean Information Minister Yemane G/ab.

“Eritrea’s delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh & Presidential Adviser Yemane G/ab met with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Khartoum today. The two sides held frank & extensive discussions on bilateral ties as well as current regional developments,” he twitted.

“The two sides stressed the need for the countries of the region to work together to overcome internal and external challenges.”

The new friend of the United States in East Africa

Recent reports show that the two neighbors of Ethiopia have taken opposite sides with regards to Ethiopia. Eritrean Government have supported the Government of Ethiopia’s response to the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) attack on the northern command of Ethiopia’s arm based in Tigray.

While Sudan used the movement of Ethiopian troops from its borders and have invaded areas which were under the control of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed led Ethiopian Government.

After suffering for many years from the United States sanctions for allegedly supporting terrorists, Sudan has recently restored peaceful relations with the US. On the other hand, for many years the Government of Eritrea has been at odds with the United States Government and was under the United Nations Secutity Council sanctions until the end of 2018.

Meanwhile this year in May, the United States has imposed sanctions on Eritrea and Ethiopia in what looks a strategic partnership shift in the region from Ethiopia towards Sudan, but retaining relations with its old ally the TPLF, which is designated as a terrorist group by the Ethiopian parliament.

It is the middle this geopolitical context that President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea has sent his delegation to the Sudan, the new friend of the United States in East Africa.

Coupled with the ongoing war between TPLF militias and Ethiopian troops and neighboring countries opposing positions as well as Western countries and United States signals of political interreferences, the recent developments in the East Africa has been grabbing global attention, including the UN Security Council, which rejected the US proposal after China and Russia opposed indicating that Tigray issue is internal affair of the independent nation – Ethiopia.

Eritrea tells Sudan: we support Ethiopia unconditionally

ኤርትራ ለሱዳን፥ ኢትዮጵያን ያለምንም ቅድመ ሁኔታ እንደግፋለን።

01 Aug 2021 – (EP) Eritrea reiterates to Sudan that Asmara will not impose any conditions on its aid to Ethiopia, saying that assistance would not be linked to “any political decision” made by the Abiy’s government, a source tells Eritrean Press.

The source said that the Eritrean delegation that visited Sudan recently (pictured) has made it clear to Khartoum they will continue their “unwavering support” to Ethiopia against the terrorist TPLF group.

According to the source, Asmara pledges to Addis Ababa that Eritrea will sustain its “unbreakable commitment” to Ethiopia’s security, including the “unprecedented military and intelligence cooperation”.