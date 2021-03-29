Eritrean troops to be integrated into Ethiopian army and talks on Federation to commence soon

The following report has been received from inside Eritrea.

1. No plans to pull Eritrean troops from Ethiopia – the press release by the Ethiopian government is propaganda and far from the truth. Eritrean forces will not leave Tigray.

2. What has been agreed is for 12 Division currently in Tigray to be assimilated with Ethiopian Defence Force immediately. This will be followed by the rest of Eritrean forces coming under Ethiopian command.

3. All Eritrean army uniforms in Tigray will change to Ethiopian Defence Force immediately. 4. One of Abiy’s delegates was Dr Abraham, security and spy expert, who will be responsible for the operations of both countries. He will align the necessary technological and satellite infrastructure of both countries.

5. On the Eritrean side, Brigadier General Simon Gebredingel has been assigned to work with Dr Abraham.

6. Current Eritrean Army Generals will be forced into retirement and replaced by Ethiopians.

7. Federation talks are said to start soon.

Qeerroo Intelligence =============================================================================