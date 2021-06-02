Ethiopia announces its intention to establish military bases in the Red Sea

By Fadheela Abida Rahal, June 2, 2021

Today, Wednesday, Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Dina Al-Mufti, announced his country’s intention to establish military bases in the Red Sea.

He said during a press conference in the capital, Addis Ababa, that “different countries are showing interest in controlling the Red Sea region by establishing more military bases than ever before.”

He also explained that his country pays great attention to this issue, noting that the situation is changing in the region, describing it as “worrying.”

On the concerns of Egypt and Sudan after Prime Minister Abi Ahmed recently announced the construction of new dams, Mufti replied that “as long as his country is committed to international law, what is the problem if the sovereign on his lands says that we will build 100 or 1,000 new dams.”

Bad Faith

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said, earlier today, during the opening ceremony of a new road, that his country will build more than 100 small and medium dams in different regional areas in the upcoming new fiscal year, stressing that this is the only way to resist any forces opposing Ethiopia, According to the Ethiopian News Agency “INA”.

On the other hand, Egypt responded, stressing that the statement once again reveals “Ethiopia’s bad faith and its dealings with the Nile and other international rivers that it shares with neighboring countries as if they were internal rivers subject to its sovereignty and harnessed to serve its interests.”

Photo from Reuters archive of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

The Renaissance Dam dispute

It is noteworthy that a sharp dispute between the downstream countries, Egypt and Sudan, and Ethiopia, has not yet ended over the rules for filling and operating the Renaissance Dam. The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry confirmed again, a week ago, that the second filling of the Renaissance Dam will be on schedule.

The date announced by Ethiopia for the second filling is July, but Egypt and Sudan are demanding that a binding legal agreement be signed before this step.

The tripartite negotiations between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt stumbled due to Ethiopia’s insistence not to sign a binding legal agreement and to only exchange data on the dam, but Egypt said that it owns the data on the Renaissance Dam. For his part, Sudan warned of negative effects on its dams if a legal agreement on the Renaissance Dam was not signed by all parties.

Source: Saudi.in.24