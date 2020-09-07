Ethiopia bars journalists from flying to Tigray regional vote, passengers say

Ethiopia bars journalists

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – At least 12 people, including four journalists and a senior think tank analyst, were barred on Monday from flying to Tigray, four of the passengers said, after Ethiopian security officials said the region’s elections later this week were illegal.

Ethiopia’s upper house said on Saturday plans by the Tigray region to hold an election on Sept.9 for regional parliament and other positions were unconstitutional, setting up a potential clash between the central government and the powerful Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

The TPLF, which runs the northern province, has said the vote will go ahead despite pressure from the central government.

Several of those barred from flying to Tigray said the action appeared intended to prevent coverage of the election.

Those barred from the flight also had their phones and laptops confiscated, one of the passengers said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Elias Mehari, a 35 year-old businessman was heading home to Tigray regional capital Mekelle to see his wife and son when two plain clothed security agents prevented him from boarding his flight in Addis Ababa on Monday.

“They thought I was a journalist, they took my ID and violently prevented me from boarding the flight,” he told Reuters over the phone. “Now they locked us up as they claim the elections are illegal, but I was just going home to see my family.”

Hager Teklebirhan, a journalist with Ethiopia media Awlo was among the journalists stopped from going to Mekelle.

“We were heading to Tigray to cover the elections, but security officers stopped us at the gate, took our IDs and we were prevented from boarding,” he told Reuters.

At least three other journalists received a phone call from Ethiopian authorities over the weekend warning them not to travel to Mekelle, they said.

William Davison, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, was also stopped from flying, he said.

Abiy has overseen sweeping democratic reforms since taking power in Africa’s second most populous nation two years ago.

But the federal government – and major opposition parties – agreed in March to postpone national and regional elections due in August until the COVID-19 pandemic was under control.

A new date still has to be set.

Tigray, whose leaders dominated the previous administration and have often bitterly denounced Abiy, announced it would hold elections anyway.

Previous articleEthiopia’s reform rollback creates a vicious circle

The Deceptive Politics of Abiy Ahmed, Part II

English Admin - 0
The Deceptive Politics of Abiy Ahmed, Part II By Worku Gadissa, September 6, 2020 Part I Internally Displaced People More than 2 million Oromos have fled persecution in...
Read more

Somaliland’s new Cold War diplomacy

English Admin - 0
Somaliland’s new Cold War diplomacy Mohamed Farah Hersi, September 6, 2020 Capitalizing on the Nile impasse, reversing Abiy Ahmed’s ‘One Somalia’ policy, and into the orbit...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 10
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Ethiopia bars journalists from flying to Tigray regional vote, passengers say

Admin - 0
Ethiopia bars journalists from flying to Tigray regional vote, passengers say ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - At least 12 people, including four journalists and a senior...
View Post
English

Ethiopia’s reform rollback creates a vicious circle

Admin - 0
Ethiopia’s reform rollback creates a vicious circle By Mebratu Kelecha, September 7, 2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appears unable to oversee a democratic shift, primarily as...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Security personnel in Ethiopia arrested ONN journalists

Admin - 0
Security personnel in Ethiopia arrested ONN journalists Oolmaya milkiiti! Labsiin Qeerroo Marsaa 4ffaa har'a eegale milkii guddaa agarsiisee oole. Daandiileen gurguddoon tarkaanfii labsii kanaan qullatanii oolaniiru....
View Post
English

Ethiopia hires US lobby firm amid Nile dam dispute, domestic tensions

Admin - 0
Ethiopia hires US lobby firm amid Nile dam dispute, domestic tensions Last week, US State Department announced it would cut $100m in foreign assistance to...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
MORE STORIES
reform rollback

Ethiopia’s reform rollback creates a vicious circle

Admin - 0