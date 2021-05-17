Ethiopia Blocks Access to Social Media Platforms, Netblocks Says

(Bloomberg) — Ethiopia restored access to online platforms after a brief outage, monitoring agency NetBlocks said.

Access had been restricted to platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram earlier on Monday, NetBlocks said on its Twitter account.

⚠️ Confirmed: Network data show Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram restricted in #Ethiopia; incident comes amid renewed international condemnation over #Tigray conflict and the postponement of elections pic.twitter.com/WfPSFU915I — NetBlocks (@netblocks) May 17, 2021



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s spokeswoman Billene Seyoum and Ethiopian Telecommunications Corp. Chief Executive Officer Frehiwot Tamru didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment sent by text message.

Authorities in Ethiopia last year imposed at least four internet outages, including a nationwide shutdown that lasted more than two weeks. The shutdowns drew criticism from advocacy groups including Human Rights Watch that the government adopted the measure to suppress criticism.

The Horn of Africa nation is preparing to hold elections next month.