Ethiopia donates medical supplies to Somalia in Covid-19 times

medical supplies
Workers offload the medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Shoubao)

Addis Ababa, (Prensa Latina) Ethiopia donated on Thursday 15 tons of medical supplies worth half a million dollars to the authorities in Somalia, to aid that East African country to cope with the Covid-19 impact.

‘The donation reflects the nature of our foreign policy, focused on promoting solidarity with neighbors in good and bad times,’ stated the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Redwan Hussien during a delivery ceremony held in Mogadishu, the Somali capital.

Somalia, a country with approximately 0.34 essential healthcare workers per each 1,000 inhabitants, registers until Thursday over 2,700 Covid-19 cases and 88 deaths from the disease.

According to an official press release spread here, following the protocol, Hussien and Ethiopia’s Finance Minister Ahmed Shide held a meeting with Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, in which they discussed issues related to multi-faceted bilateral collaboration.

In addition, the press release reports that the government has also delivered equipment and medicines to South Sudan, where violence hampers the fight against the pandemic and the coronavirus is rapidly spreading.

The first Covid-19 case in that nation was confirmed on April 5, and there are now over 1,830 infected, 117 recoveries and 32 deaths, amid concerns over the rise in local transmission of the fatal disease.

Previous articleA Call for Consolidation of National Action

Ethiopian migrants smuggled through Horn of Africa

English
In Pictures: Ethiopian migrants smuggled through Horn of Africa These are the stories of Ethiopian men, women and children who undertake dangerous journeys in search...
Read more

Press Release of Global Oromo Inter-Faith Council

English
Press Release of Global Oromo Inter-Faith Council (GOIC) on the Current Political, Security, Health and Human Right Status of Ethiopia. Mana Marii Amantillee Oromo Idil...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Popular

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Afaan Oromoo
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

English
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

English
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Ethiopia donates medical supplies to Somalia in Covid-19 times

Ethiopia donates medical supplies to Somalia in Covid-19 times Addis Ababa, (Prensa Latina) Ethiopia donated on Thursday 15 tons of medical supplies worth half a...
View Post
English

A Call for Consolidation of National Action

A Call for Consolidation of National Action Oromia Global Forum 6909 Laurel Ave, Suite 5219 Tacoma Park, MD20913 Email: oromiaglobalforum@gmail.com Phone: 612-483-0161 To All Oromos Around The Globe, Dear respected...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Seife Nebelbal Radio; Dhamasaa hayyotaa Oromo

Seife Nebelbal Radio; Dhamasaa hayyotaa Oromo #የማንነት_ኪሳራ (Identity Crisis) ! Via Yoseph Mulugeta Baba A farmer found eagle's egg in the forest. He brought it home and put...
View Post
English

Congratulations: To Our Sidama Brothers and Sisters

Congratulations: To Our Sidama Brothers and Sisters Oromia Global Forum 6909 Laurel Ave, Suite 5219 Tacoma Park, MD20913 Email: oromiaglobalforum@gmail.com Phone: 612-483-0161 Friday, June 19, 2020 We, the Global Oromia Forum,...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
View Post
English

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
View Post
English

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...
View Post