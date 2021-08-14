Ethiopia: ENDF | Maychew town | Ambalage town | OLA Ethiopia Kenya road
TDF | Mount Guna | Wichaly | Hayk | Debre Tabor
TDF Advancing Towards Dessie ||TDF Has Enough Adults to Defend Its Territory
Why Tigray War in Intensifying Every day?
Re-posted from Kichuu
To all Oromos who have contacts in Ethiopia, (Please get in touch with all you know and share the following message!)
A day ago, I listened, in ABSOLUTE HORROR, to Billene Seyoum, the Spokeswoman of the Prime Minster of Ethiopia, call for an open POGROM against the Tegaru (Citizens of Tigray )currently residing in all parts of Ethiopia. That the children and grand children of the Nefxagna State are brutal beyond the pale, in their quest to maintain power and control, is no secret to the Oromo and all of the people of the south. For example, I will never forget how a marauding pack of murderous thugs, waving their Ethiopian flag, murdered a six year old Oromo boy in Kazanchis district, in Finfinne/Addis Abeba during the week of the return of the OLF leadership from Asmara in 2018, just because the kid happened to be an Oromo! The message was loud, clear, and chilling! It was an incitement to Violence intended to egg on the Oromo into a retaliatory genocide!
By the grace of G*D though, that retaliatory genocide did not occur, partly because of a speech Bekele Gerba gave urging the Oromos not to fall for a CLEAR Amhara Nefxagna TRAP! To digress here a bit, this situation actually helped me realize why we Oromos should equally appreciate our Bekele Gerbas just as much as we celebrate our HEROS, Jaal Goolicha, Maarroo, Sanyii, & Murataa, etc. Each of these sets of leaders has their own VALUE in the pursuit of our freedom! The greatness of our people HAS never been defined by senseless brutality, contrary to the stories written by the ‘Debteras’ of Imperial Ethiopia! That character trait defines a weak and brutal Amhara settler class whose grandiose self-image was only made possible with advanced European Firearms used against people who were carrying sticks and spears to defend themselves, their families, and their land, the Oromo people, and the people of the South. Unlike the past, today, when we can match them pound for pound, we should never lower our collective National Conscience to their level of senseless & merciless brutality! This brings me to what I am about to say:
The Citizens of Tigray who are trying to earn a living like everyone else amongst us in Finfinne, Adama, Jimma, Agaro, Nekempte, Hararar, Jiggiga, Hawassa, Metu, Dire Dawa, etc ARE NOT OUR ENEMY! Do not BE A PART OF AN AMHARA ELITE DRIVEN POGROM! It is actually not enough that you do not in any way take part or refuse to assist in this planned pogrom against innocent civilians who just happen to be Tegarus, in a “country” where their presence was legally not prohibited or banned! You NEED TO ACTIVELY DO ALL YOU CAN TO THWART THE MURDEROUS THUGS OF ABIY’S NEFXAGNA STATE FROM GETTING THEIR HANDS ON ANY INNOCENT CITIZEN OF TIGRAY! It may be at a great risk to yourself, but if you see one of these victims of these planned pogrom, open your hearts and doors for them! Stick them in your grain silos, hide them in your barns, under your beds, in your corn fields! Do everything you can to protect them and help them! THAT IS HOW YOU MAINTAIN THE GREATNESS OF THE TRADITIONS OF OUR ANCESTORS! WE WILL NOT BE SILENT WITNESSES TO AN AMHARA ELITE NEFXAGNA STATE SANCTIONED POGROM AGAINST INNOCENT PEOPLE REGARDLESS OF OUR DISTASTE FOR THE CRIMES COMMITTED BY THE TPLF AGAINST THE OROMO PEOPLE IN THE PAST! WE WILL HAVE THE RIGHT TIME AND VENUE TO ADDRESS THAT ISSUE SOON! IN THE MEAN TIME LET US SEE TO IT THAT NOT A SINGLE INNOCENT TEGARU LIFE IS LOST WHILE WE CAN PREVENT IT!
AT THE END OF THE DAY, IT IS NOT ONLY THROUGH THE SACRIFICES OF OUR OROMO LIBERATION ARMY ON THE BATTLEFIELD, BUT ALSO THROUGH RIGHTEOUS DEEDS BEFITTING A GREAT PEOPLE, THAT WE WILL BRING FORTH A GREAT OROMO REPUBLIC, WORTHY OF OUR NAME, TO TAKE ITS RIGHTFUL PLACE AMONG ALL CIVILIZED NATIONS!
Waqaa Gurracha Oromo Waliin!