Ethiopia Expels New York Times Reporter

The government gave no explanation for the expulsion of the reporter, Simon Marks, who had extensively reported about the war and human rights abuses in the Tigray region.

By Declan Walsh, May 20, 2021

NAIROBI, Kenya (The New York Times) — Ethiopia on Thursday expelled an Irish journalist working for The New York Times, dealing a new blow to press freedom in a country as the government fights a grinding war in the northern region of Tigray.

The expulsion of the reporter, Simon Marks, comes one month before much-delayed Parliamentary elections in Ethiopia that are expected to cement the authority of the country’s embattled prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

Mr. Marks had reported extensively on the war in Tigray, where there are widespread accounts that the Ethiopian military and its Eritrean and militia allies are committing atrocities, including massacres and sexual assault.

On Thursday, Ethiopian officials summoned Mr. Marks to a meeting in the capital, Addis Ababa. His press credentials had already been canceled since March, one day after he returned from an approved reporting trip in Tigray. The officials detained him and drove him to the city airport, where he was held for eight hours before being deported on a flight that left around 12:30 a.m. local time on Friday.