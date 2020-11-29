Ethiopia expels South Sudan diplomats

South SudanNovember 29, JUBA – (sudanspost)–South Sudan diplomats in Ethiopia, including the world’s youngest country’s head of mission in Addis Ababa, have been expelled by the Ethiopian government, hours after the Ethiopian ambassador to South Sudan, Fisseha Shawl, left Juba in an abrupt decision, two South Sudan embassy staffs told Sudans Post this evening.

“We have been given 72 hours to leave. That that decision was delivered to us in a letter this morning by the Ethiopian security body and they told us that they don’t want us here ‘until further notice,’” one South Sudan embassy source said from Addis Ababa.

The latest development in Ethiopia-South Sudan relations comes after the Ethiopian ambassador to South Sudan left the capital Juba on Saturday in an abrupt decision to protest reported presence of leader of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Debretsion Gebremichael, in Juba.

“We are hearing that the ambassador of Ethiopia to South Sudan has left the country. We don’t know why, but there is rumors that Debretsion is in Juba and this is why he left the country,” another source at the embassy said. “We have wrote to the ministry of foreign affairs over this issue and we will get a reply within the next few hours.”

There are unconfirmed reports  that Debretsion whose forces in Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray regional state, have been defeated by a federal  Ethiopian ‘law enforcement’ operation,  is in Juba and was meeting visiting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi who visited Juba on Saturday.

Sudans Post could not independently verify these claims.

Separately, a South Sudan government official confirmed that the Ethiopian envoy to the country, Shawl, had left yesterday, but denied he departed the country in protest to any “wrongdoing by South Sudan or any issue that can stains relations with us.”

“We are not enemies, but friends,” the official who requested not to be named added. He also refused to comment “because I am not officially informed of that [reports] of expulsion.”

BREAKING NEWS
Debretsion fi President Egypt Abdel Fattah al sisi Magaala guddoo Sudaan Kibbaa Jubatti wal arguun isaanii dhaga’ame. Abiyyiin odeefanno kana akka argateen Ambsaddor Sudan Etophiyatti argamu Finfinne sa’aatii 72 keessatti akka gadhiisee ba’u ajajeera.
Dubbiin babbadde.
Previous articleLeader of Tigray forces says they shot down Ethiopian military plane

UK: The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advise against all travel

English Admin - 1
UK: The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advise against all travel Summary Source: UK FCDO Still current at: 27 November 2020 Updated: 27 November 2020 ...
Read more

Constitutional question at the heart of Ethiopia’s fight in Tigray

English Admin - 1
Constitutional question at the heart of Ethiopia’s fight in Tigray Some see ‘ethnic federalism’ and a ‘nation of nations’ as the country’s salvation, others as...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 6
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Ethiopia expels South Sudan diplomats

Admin - 0
Ethiopia expels South Sudan diplomats November 29, JUBA – (sudanspost)–South Sudan diplomats in Ethiopia, including the world’s youngest country’s head of mission in Addis Ababa,...
View Post
English

Leader of Tigray forces says they shot down Ethiopian military plane

Admin - 0
Leader of Tigray forces says they shot down Ethiopian military plane NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The leader of the rebellious forces in Ethiopia's Tigray...
View Post
English

Introduction to the Eritrean Afar National Congress (EANC)

Admin - 0
Introduction to the Eritrean Afar National Congress (EANC) WHO WE ARE (EANC): The Eritrean Afar National Congress (EANC) is an exiled Eritrean Afar political organization dedicated...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Oromo Scholars and Professionals Letter To Members of the United Nations Security Council.

Falmataa - 0
November 24, 2020 From:  Oromo Scholars and Professionals To:      Members of the United Nations Security Council (UN SC), 2020/2021 C/o    Her Excellency Inga Rhonda King.    ...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post
MORE STORIES
Tigray forces

Leader of Tigray forces says they shot down Ethiopian military plane

Admin - 0