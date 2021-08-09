Ethiopia: Is Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ethiopian or Eritrean?

By Ibrahim Hassan Gagale, August 9, 2021

Horn of Africa 360 recently disclosed shocking revelations about the true identity of Ethiopia’s current leader, Abiy Ahmed. According to these revelations, Abiy Ahmed was named after his Muslim stepfather, Ahmed Ali, and not his biological father, Abraha Khasay, who was an Eritrean cross country bus driver.

On July 13, 1975, Abiy Ahmed’s Orthodox Christian mother, Tezeta Wolday, was working in a small hotel in present day Eritrea as a receptionist when she met his biological father, Abraha Khasay, and Abiy Ahmed was conceived from this relationship. When Ms. Wolday found out that she was pregnant, she moved to Beshasha, Oromia region in Ethiopia, where she encountered Abiy Ahmed’s future stepfather, Ahmed Ali, and the current Prime Minister of Ethiopia was born at his stepfather’s farm.

Throughout his entire life, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tried very hard to conceal his true identity while living with his stepfather but those who knew him closely said his strong desire to meet his Eritrean biological father was evident and they were not surprised when he reached out to Eritrea to sign a peace agreement despite opposition from many people in Ethiopia. Soon after he became Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed invited his stepfather, Ahmed Ali, to the national palace for a spectacular dinner and a few days later his stepfather passed away in a hospital from undisclosed conditions.

The main source of this information was a former Belgian UN peacekeeping officer who served with Abiy Ahmed (Abiy Abraha) in the Republic of Rwanda. While they were serving at this mission in Rwanda, Abiy Ahmed (Abiy Abraha) told the Belgian officer both his parents were Eritreans and requested the information to be kept confidential. Abiy even asked the Belgian officer not to mention any of his secrets to Ethiopian military peacekeepers stationed in Rwanda at the same time.

What is even more fascinating about Abiy’s deception was that he went to Eritrea during a vacation when he still served as a peacekeeping officer in Rwanda and told Belgian & German officers about it but he lied to the Ethiopian officers saying that he went to Ethiopia instead. This entire story was revealed when the Belgian officer, who spoke French fluently, went to Djibouti for a visit and shared his experience with a retired Djiboutian Navy captain. In conclusion, Abiy Ahmed (Abiy Abraha) is neither an Oromo nor an Ethiopian but 100% Eritrean. It is no surprise that Ethiopia is in a huge turmoil right now. It looks like the Ethiopians, including the Oromo, are finally colonized by Eritrea because of Abiy Ahmed (Abiy Abraha).

Another person reported that all of Abiy Ahmed’s (Abiy Abraha) personal security, national security agents, etc. are all Eritreans. The Ethiopian military itself is being commanded by Eritrean Generals because Abiy Ahmed (Abiy Abraha) does not trust Ethiopians. This is one of the most shocking things we ever heard in the Horn of Africa region. An Ethiopian military personnel also reported that during the war with Eritrea, Abiy Ahmed was a radio operator. He was working with Eritrean war generals. He used to give them decisive information about Ethiopian army. His speech at Nobel Award Ceremony is a good evidence. He used to give the GIS location of the army with him then separates himself and the Eritreans attack by missile and kill all. This was not a single incident but it happened many times. All of the troops he was grouped with were killed.

Some people contend that if PM Abiy Ahmed were Oromo, he would never spoil the first opportunity of his people to lead Ethiopia but would put the reforms he promised into practice to make Ethiopia successful democratic federal country in the Horn of Africa in order to end the long-time Abyssinian colonial occupation in Ethiopia. Instead, PM Abiy Ahmed was engaged in brutal crackdown first against Oromo people, the same people whose powerful movement and resistance put him in the office of the land, imprisoned Oromo major political opposition leaders such as Michael Boran, Abdi Raggasa, Lami Begna, Dawit Abdata, Colonel Gamachu Ayana, Jawar Mohammed, Bekele Gerba, Hamza Borana, Shemsudin Taha etc to eliminate their political rivalry in elections, like the recent farce and fraudulent elections of EPP, and killed or sent to prison thousands of Oromo young men to subdue Oromo people for his dictatorship. It is rare fateful betrayal that might bring disastrous consequences to him.

It seems that he is committed to destroy Ethiopia by turning ethnic groups against one another in order to bring down the archenemy of Eritrea. After PM Abiy Ahmed ordered military invasion against Tigray Region on November 4, 2020 to subdue it for his dictatorship, he asked Eritrea to invade Tigray Region with him and together committed serious war crimes including ethnic cleansing, displacement, suspected orchestrated famine, looting, rampant rape, destruction etc. PM Abiy Ahmed also labelled TDF terrorist organisation in order to cover up the gross human rights abuses committed against Tigray people.

Currently, Ethiopia is burning and its people are helplessly lying in huge pool of blood. It is under total disintegration. Civil wars become more violent and wider. Economy and regular military collapsed. Foreign diplomacy in shambles. Abiye lost control of the country and each ethnic group is armed to the teeth taking matters in their own hands for their own existential survival as hope for coexistence is bleak.

There are two competing diverge visions in Ethiopia today that are responsible for the catastrophic situation. PM Abiy Ahmed, Isaias Afwerki and Amhara leaders espouse vision of abolishing ethnic-based democratic federal system and reinstating unitary government dominated by Amhara that finally leads to monarchy led by Abiy Ahmed with one language, one religion and one flag subjugating and humiliating the rest of Ethiopia with colonial-like occupation as before. The rest of Ethiopia espouses the vision of keeping the current ethnic-based democratic federal system where all ethnic groups have equal rights with fair and free democratic elections from local to federal and without interference of an ethnic group by an another in land ownership, regional administration, regional elections, native security forces and with fair participation in federal parliament and federal government in civil sector, military, police and secret services.

If coexistence among Ethiopian ethnic groups becomes difficult and interethnic civil wars become rampant, frequent and persistent with no hope of accepting one another, then it is reasonable to support them go on their separate ways for self-determination to have independent republics taking article 39 of Ethiopian federal constitution in order to have peace and stability instead of having perpetual bloodshed, gun violence, massacres, ethnic cleansing, genocide, displacement, fleeing, influx of refugees, instability etc in the Horn of Africa.

Whether PM Abiy Ahmed, Noble Peace Prize winner, is Ethiopian or Eritrean time will tell it but one thing is true: Ethiopia may not survive after him unless he resigns or toppled by Ethiopian grand coalition.

Ibrahim Hassan Gagale

August 9, 2021