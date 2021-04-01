Ethiopia Needs a Constitutional Convention

Establishing an inclusive reform process could end the country’s stalemate between unitarists and ethnonationalists.

BY ADEM K. ABEBE, APRIL 1, 2021

Ethiopia is bleeding. A tragic war, gross atrocities, and a humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region—as well as killings and displacement in Benishangul-Gumuz, Western Oromia, and Ethiopia’s southern region—has left a cloud of insecurity everywhere. COVID-19, a debt-battered economy, tense negotiations over the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam with Sudan and Egypt, and a border dispute with Sudan add more complex dimensions as elections approach in June.

Underneath these conflicts and the struggle for power and resources lies the diverse country’s inability to tackle clashing visions of its future and usher in an acceptable political agreement on the kind of country Ethiopia should become—and the institutional and constitutional form it should take.

So far, a small group of political elites has defined the Ethiopian vision and sought to dissolve all alternatives, often by eliminating their proponents.

True to its times, the pre-1974 imperial regime, historically associated with the northern Amhara elite, sought to establish a centralized nation. The communist Derg that replaced the imperial regime was more cognizant of the country’s diversity but pursued the primacy of centralized unity over diversity. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) led the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), which seized power in 1991. It replaced the primacy of unity with an obsession with diversity and re-imagining Ethiopia as a collection of linguistic groups rather than individual citizens. The principal Oromo opposition groups also supported this approach.

There is now concern that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is seeking to undo the diversity-focused construct despite assurances that he wishes to reconcile and find an elusive common ground between unity and diversity—and between the country’s past and its future.

A recent speech before parliament on March 23, where Abiy spoke of the current linguistic-based regional states as misfitting assemblages with no historical parallel, has intensified fears that he is out to reimpose the old unitarist vision.

These visions are different, even contradictory, but they have always had one thing in common: They were dictated top-down by the dominant forces of the time with very little room for negotiating.

Addressing competing visions and healing the country requires a new radical approach, one that recognizes the various visions’ legitimacy and shifts the focus to agreeing on an inclusive process to negotiate a common vision—or at least a workable political system and institutional structure.

There is always the danger that negotiated outcomes may leave everyone dissatisfied. But there is no zero-sum path to a peaceful and democratic Ethiopia. It is either win-win or lose-lose.