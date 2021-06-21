Ethiopia: No Sham Election Can Legitimize a Fascist System

By Gurmuu Hayyota Oromo, June 21, 2021

The current ruling clique in Ethiopia led by Colonel Abiy Ahmed is composed of individuals once hand-picked by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to serve it as repressive tools in its 27 year long atrocious kleptocratic rule over all peoples in the Ethiopian empire. After the demise of TPLF’s authoritarian rule through popular uprising spearheaded by the Oromo Qeerroo and Qarree, leftovers of the EPRDF (rebranded as the Prosperity Party – PP) joined hands with remnants of the preceding communist military Derg, the EPRP and Amhara ultra-nationalists, and illegally usurped state power. This clique is currently ruling by anarchy, and is waging war against the peoples of Oromia, Tigray, Benishangul-Gumuz and other regional states, committing mass killings, incarcerations, ethnic cleansing, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

While conducting war, abhorrent crimes and state terrorism against most nations and nationalities in Ethiopia, after jailing almost all leaders of independent Oromo political organizations, after devastation and destabilization of Tigray, Oromia and other regional states through war, after disfranchising over 70% of the population of Ethiopia, and after making sure that there shall be no competitive contender, Abiy Ahmed is conducting a sham election to crown himself as the absolute ruler of Ethiopia.

A regime that rejects the basic principles of pluralism and democracy and conducts war against its own people to assert its authority through armed violence is Fascist. And a fascist regime cannot be legitimate, just because it conducted an ‘election’.

According to standard definition, „Fascism is a form of far-right, authoritarian ultra-nationalism characterized by dictatorial power and martial law, forcible suppression of opposition and strong regimentation of society and of the economy under a totalitarian one-party state. It rejects assertions that violence is automatically negative in nature and views political violence and war as means that can achieve national rejuvenation.“ [Wikipedia]

This is exactly the path Abiy is currently following. He came to power promising justice, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights. Shortly after grasping the reigns of state power, he swiftly turned into a brutal dictator, closed the political space, eliminated all formidable political opposition and continued with the brutal repression methods under EPRDF of mass arrest, torture, and assassinations to silence dissents in a more sinister manner. Abiy’s sole ruling party, for fear of losing power in a free and fair election, jailed the majority of the leaders, tens of thousands of members and supporters of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and of the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), as well as Oromo activists and workers of independent Oromo media.

The current regime, commanded by Amhara ultra- nationalists and affiliated anti-federalist forces, has disregarded the Constitution and Laws of the country and is ruling by anarchy. It strives to dismantle the existing multi-ethnic federalism and re-institutionalize past Amhara hegemony that tried to forcefully assimilate all nations, nationalities and peoples in the country into the Amhara culture by erasing their separate identity, culture, language and history. This is to ensure supremacy of the Amhara culture and the uncontested dominance of the Amhara elite and their quislings in all the political, economic and cultural spheres of the country. To this end, the clique is waging a brutal war to physically and culturally annihilate peoples opposed to Amhara ascendancy.

The illegitimate clique has nullified the constitution, and respects no laws or norms. The parliament is a farce, and the judiciary is a playground for party cadres. The police, security and armed forces are reduced to clubbing troops of the ruling clique. Members of meaningful opposition parties have been rounded and locked up indefinitely without charge, and independent media are closed.

In Ethiopian political culture, let alone conducting a democratic election and transferring power peacefully, conflicts have never been resolved through dialogue, tolerance and forbearance. Rather conflict is mostly settled through armed violence and war.

True to this political culture and to its fascist standing, the ruling clique commanded the state’s army, the Amhara special police & militia and invited the Defence Forces of the State of Eritrea and war Drones from United Arab Emirates to invade and devastate its own sovereign territory, Tigray and Oromia. A sovereign state under a legitimate government would not allow, let alone invite, another state to invade and plunder its own territory. But Abiy and his fascist clique did and do that!

The Quest of the Oromo and other subjugated nations and nationalities in the Ethiopian empire for freedom, equality and justice is currently being repressed with utmost brutality and viciousness. However, no country can be at peace and prosper while fighting its majority population. Peace and order in a county cannot be enforced using tanks, fighter jets and using armed forces of a foreign country. Above all, tyrannical repression and war against own people won’t „restore peace and territorial integrity“, especially in such a defunct empire as Ethiopia. Farcical elections won’t change the realities on the ground either.

The regime’s ballyhoo of conducting „elections “, after incarcerating all credible political opponents and while conducting war against peoples of the country, is rude, a waste of resources and a futile attempt to gain a semblance of legitimacy through theatrical acts. Abiy’s regime is fascist, and Fascism is a crime against humanity that should be condemned and fought against by all.

We believe that a free society and the freedom of the individual are prerequisites for peace and development of a country, and for a healthy relationship between states and peoples across the globe. Freedom from any form of oppression, and the right to self-rule are fundamental non-alienable rights.

It is high time for all the hitherto subjugated nations and nationalities in Ethiopia to raise in unison against the endeavour of Abiy’s regime to refurbish colonial domination by the Habesha and the anachronistic Amhara-dominated feudal Ethiopia. Let’s stand up hand in hand to reclaim our natural rights to self-rule and self-determination!

Victory to our subjugated Nations!

GHO