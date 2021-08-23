Ethiopia: OLA Negele Borana | Tigray



BREAKING: After sieging it earlier & controlling some strategic areas at the outskirts incl Gobicha district in last couple of days, OLA fighters moved in to take total control of the militarily strategic town of Negelle Borena today. Notable PP govt cadres already fled the town. pic.twitter.com/MzSKZOeCSA

Major battle between TDF and ENDF/Amhara militia underway.



The United States is sanctioning an Eritrean Defense Forces leader in connection with serious human rights abuse in Ethiopia. We urge Eritrea to withdraw its forces from Ethiopia and for all parties to the conflict to commit to a negotiated ceasefire and end human rights abuses.

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 23, 2021