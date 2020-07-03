Ethiopia PM: Singer Hundeessa killing part of plot to sow unrest

Hundeessa was shot dead in the capital Addis Ababa on Monday, sparking large protests in the country.

Hundeessa
Protests broke out in the city and the surrounding Oromia region soon after Hundeessa was shot dead [Reuters]

(Aljazeera) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said the killing of a popular singer and subsequent violence that has left nearly 100 dead this week represented “coordinated attempts” to destabilise the country.

Speaking during a meeting with high-ranking officials on Friday, Abiy did not identify who he blamed for the unrest, though he promised to hold to account those directly involved as well as “those that are pulling the strings”, according to a summary of his comments distributed by his office.

Abiy, last year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate, wore a military uniform during the meeting, a portion of which was broadcast on state television.

Singer Haacaaluu Hundeessa, a member of the Oromo ethnic group, Ethiopia’s largest, was shot dead in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Monday.

Protests immediately broke out in the city and the surrounding Oromia region.

On Thursday, officials said 97 people had been killed by security forces and in inter-ethnic clashes.

Ethiopian singer Hachalu Hundessa shot dead in Addis Ababa (2:34)

Five people have been arrested in connection with Hundeessa’s killing.

Officials have repeatedly suggested the Oromo Liberation Army, a rebel group, and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, an opposition party, were implicated.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi, reporting from Nairobi, said the president stated the violence was an attempt to instigate a civil war but it has now been foiled.

“He [the president] also said the government is in the process of identifying not only those people who committed the crime of killing of the musician but also the ones inciting the violence in the country.

“The past few days we have been hearing officials saying there could be some external forces, perhaps foreign countries, who might have a hand in these protests,” she said.

Abiy said opposition groups that benefitted from amnesties he granted when he came to power in 2018 were taking up arms “instead of making a winning case through ideas and policy options”.

“A losing mindset cannot give birth to new ideas,” he was quoted to have said.

Three high-profile opposition leaders – including former media mogul Jawar Mohammed – have been arrested in connection with the unrest this week, though officials have provided few details about the cases against them.

On Friday, many businesses and government offices reopened in Addis Ababa after being closed for several days, but the internet remained shut throughout the country for a fourth day.

“Things have now returned back to normal, the security forces have taken control and the streets are calm again at the moment,” Soi reported.

The Oromo ethnic group

Hundeessa, 36, the Oromo-language singer and songwriter was buried on Thursday under heavy police and military presence in his hometown of Ambo, about 100km (62 miles) west of the capital Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian singer buried after deadly protests (1:48)

He was a prominent figure in successful anti-government demonstrations that lasted for three years before Abiy, who comes from the Oromo ethnic group, came to power.

During protests that led to the downfall of the previous government in 2018, he became the voice of the Oromo people.

Oromo people are the largest ethnic group in the East African country, but have long complained of discrimination and rights violations.

 

Previous articlePress briefing note on Ethiopia -UN Human Rights Commissioner
Next articleOromo Scholars and Professionals: Condolence on the muder of Haacaaluu

Press briefing note on Ethiopia -UN Human Rights Commissioner

English Admin - 0
Press briefing note on Ethiopia  - Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights:  Rupert Colville Location: Geneva Date: 3 July 2020 Subject: Ethiopia (OHCHR) -- We are deeply concerned...
Read more

Turmoil at Funeral of Singer Shows Ethiopia’s ‘Combustible’ Politics

English Admin - 0
Turmoil at Funeral of Singer Shows Ethiopia’s ‘Combustible’ Politics At least 81 people have been killed and dozens injured in the unrest that followed the...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Read more
Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 7
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves!

Admin - 0
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves! By Aba Orma, Ph.D., March 31, 2020 Oromian soil can feed the...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking News – Oduu Ammee ( police irrraa)

Admin - 0
Breaking News - Oduu Ammee ( police irrraa) Woliif Qoodaa Diraamaa kana Fashaleessaa Namoota 5, dhiira 4 fi dubartii takka kaadiroota #Bilxiginnaa bifa basaasatiin hojjachaa turanii...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

A Tribute to Our Hero – Haacaaluu Hundeessa

Admin - 0
A Tribute to Our Hero – Haacaaluu Hundeessa Guluma Gemeda, PhD, July 3, 2020 During the darkest hours of the last Oromo Protests, when we were...
View Post
English

Hachaluu Hundeesa: a homage from a historian

Admin - 0
Hachaluu Hundeesa: a homage from a historian Abbas H. Gnamo, PhD, July 3, 2020 I cannot express the depth of my sorrow by the untimely death...
View Post
English

Oromo Scholars and Professionals: Condolence on the muder of Haacaaluu

Admin - 0
Condolence of Oromo Scholars and Professionals on the murder of Artist Haacaalu Hundeessaa On June 29, 2020 an esteemed Oromo artist, singer, song writer and...
View Post
English

Ethiopia PM: Singer Hundeessa killing part of plot to sow unrest

Admin - 0
Ethiopia PM: Singer Hundeessa killing part of plot to sow unrest Hundeessa was shot dead in the capital Addis Ababa on Monday, sparking large protests...
View Post

Popular Articles

English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
View Post
Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
View Post
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 7
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Haacaaluu Hundeessa

A Tribute to Our Hero – Haacaaluu Hundeessa

Admin - 0