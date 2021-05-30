Ethiopia: Protests organized by Amhara elites, today, in pictures

Ethiopians, more than 90% Amhara ethnic group, held protest against international pressure on the government over the conflict in Tigray, at a demonstration organized by the city mayor’s office and the Amhara elites convened at a stadium in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Sunday, May 30, 2021. Thousands of Ethiopians were lured to gather Sunday to protest outside pressure on the government over its brutal war in Tigray, after the U.S. said last week it has started restricting visas for government and military officials of Ethiopia and Eritrea who are seen as undermining efforts to resolve the fighting.

In Oromia region, the protests turned to be anti-regime (PP). They chanted for the release of all Oromo political prisoners, justice for Hachalu, justice for Amanuel Wondimu and justice for all Oromo executed by PM Abiy’s securities in Oromia, Wallo, and, justice for all oppressed peoples in Ethiopia.

Some protests turned against the regime

Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey were thanked

In Amhara region, the protesters either burned down or dragged USA flag on the streets.