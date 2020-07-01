Ethiopia protests spark Internet shutdown and fears of high death toll after popular singer killed

Ermias Tasfaye Daba, July 1, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT
blank
People gather during a protest of the death of musician and activist Hachalu Hundessa outside the Governor’s Mansion on June 30, 2020 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

NAIROBI (The Washington Post) — A large death toll was feared as protests rocking Ethiopia’s largest ethnic region continued on Wednesday following the slaying of a popular singer, but exact information was unclear with an Internet shutdown making communication difficult.

A spokesman from the Oromia region surrounding the capital where most of the unrest took place told Reuters that 50 people were killed Tuesday, including protesters and security forces. In a speech, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed only said “several” died.

Three explosions were also reported in the capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday, with unspecified injuries and deaths.

According to residents, protests continued in cities across the region on Wednesday with reports of gunshots. Police said the burial was scheduled for Thursday in Ambo, a town west of the capital.

The demonstrations in Oromia, as well as the capital, were the latest indication of seething ethnic grievances that have repeatedly threatened to derail Ethiopia’s transition into multiparty democracy. The government shut down the country’s Internet on Tuesday morning — a common move during unrest — and has not yet restored the service.

The singer, Hachalu Hundessa, 34, belonged to the Oromo ethnic group, the country’s largest, and was shot in his car on the outskirts of Addis Ababa Monday night before dying hours later in a hospital. Police say his assailants and their motives are unknown. His songs had galvanized a movement that succeeded in pushing Ethiopia’s previous prime minister to step down and opening the way for democratic reforms.

Ethiopia’s new prime minister, Abiy himself an Oromo, released political prisoners, allowed greater freedom of speech and lifted a ban on several opposition groups, but many Oromos say they continue to be marginalized in the new nation-building process.

Ethiopia’s first shot at real democracy could be derailed before elections are held

Abiy won last year’s Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in brokering an end to a decades-long standoff with Ethiopia’s northern neighbor, Eritrea. Domestic conflicts have proved harder to smooth over and millions of Ethiopians remain internally displaced.

“This is an act committed and inspired by domestic and foreign enemies in order to destabilize our peace and to stop us from achieving things that we started,” Abiy said on Tuesday, in reference to Hundessa’s killing, without providing evidence.

Long before the pandemic delayed parliamentary elections, which were scheduled for August, analysts had warned that simmering discontent in Oromia ahead of the vote could lead to large-scale bloodshed.

A prominent Oromo media outlet reported on Facebook that its founder, Jawar Mohammed, as well as Bekele Gerba, the country’s two most prominent Oromo politicians, had been arrested in relation to an argument over the burial of Hachalu’s body. Dozens of others were also arrested.

In a Facebook post just before the Internet was shut off, Jawar posted an impassioned tribute to Hachalu.

“They did not just kill Hachalu. They shot at the heart of the Oromo Nation, once again !!…You can kill us, all of us, you can never ever stop us!! NEVER !!” he wrote.

In October, Jawar warned on social media about government moves against him, prompting widespread demonstrations across Oromia that left at least 100 dead.

Officials in Abiy’s government have accused Jawar of using popular social media platforms to incite protests that turn violent, but Jawar has insisted that the government is always the instigator.

“If the army is deployed, there will be blood. And that, well, it comes down to Abiy. If there is violence, it will begin at his command,” Jawar said in an interview with The Post in March.

Ermias Tasfaye Daba contributed from Burayu, Ethiopia.

Previous articleJawaar Mohaammad dabalatee namoonni 35 to’annoo oolan
Next articleGarbummaa fi Boo’icha itti Xumura Gochuu Qabana!

African Migrants in Yemen Scapegoated for Coronavirus

English Admin - 0
African Migrants in Yemen Scapegoated for Coronavirus Outbreak Migrants say Houthi militias that control northern Yemen are brutally forcing them out of their territory and...
Read more

Open Letter to the Ethiopian PM Dr Abiy Ahmed

English Admin - 0
Open Letter to the Ethiopian PM Dr Abiy Ahmed, Finfinnee (Addis Ababa), Ethiopia, East Africa, June 27, 2020 From Mr Denboba Natie, Edinburgh, Scotland Mr. Prime Minster After...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 6
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

“Biyya tuffatan Harreen keessa garmaamu”

Admin - 0
"Biyya tuffatan Harreen keessa garmaamu" "Biyya tuffatan Harreen keessa garmaamu" jedha Oromoon. Hanga Oromoo tuffatan qaroo isaa keessaa dhabamsiisan. Yaalin ajjeechaa hardhaa miti HaaCaaluu irratti...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves!

Admin - 0
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves! By Aba Orma, Ph.D., March 31, 2020 Oromian soil can feed the...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Lolli Oromiyaa Keessatti Deemaa Jiru Lola Akkamiiti?

Admin - 0
Lolli Oromiyaa Keessatti Deemaa Jiru Lola Akkamiiti? Oda Labsi Fajji tiin Oromiyaan dhuma jaarraa 19ffaa keessa (1855-1897)tti guutummaatti weerara sirna nafxanyaa jalatti kufte. Oromoo lolaan cabsanii bituuf, nafxanyoonni...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

Garbummaa fi Boo’icha itti Xumura Gochuu Qabana!

Admin - 0
Garbummaa fi Boo’icha itti Xumura Gochuu Qabana! Damee Boruu:06/30/2020 Ajjechaan Haacaluu Xumuraa Fincila Garbummaa tahuu akka qabuu waan wal nama gaafachiisu miti. Hacaaluun jiraan isaa Wayyaanee...
View Post
English

Ethiopia protests spark Internet shutdown and fears of high death toll after popular singer killed

Admin - 0
Ethiopia protests spark Internet shutdown and fears of high death toll after popular singer killed Ermias Tasfaye Daba, July 1, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT People...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Jawaar Mohaammad dabalatee namoonni 35 to’annoo oolan

Admin - 0
Ajjeechaa Haacaaluu Hundeessaa: Jawaar Mohaammad dabalatee namoonni 35 to’annoo jala ooluu poolisiin ibse (BBC Afaan Oromoo) -- Jawaar Mohaammad fi eegdota isaa dabalatee namoonni 35...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Daawud Ibsaa: ‘Oromoon qabsoo keessatti ilmaan qaqqaalii dhabaa dhufe’

Admin - 0
Daawud Ibsaa: 'Oromoon qabsoo keessatti ilmaan qaqqaalii dhabaa dhufe, kan Haacaaluu kun garuu bakka murteessituu kan geesse nutti fakkaata' (BBC Afaan Oromoo) - Waggoottan darban...
View Post

Popular Articles

English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
View Post
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 6
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

“Biyya tuffatan Harreen keessa garmaamu”

Admin - 0
"Biyya tuffatan Harreen keessa garmaamu" "Biyya tuffatan Harreen keessa garmaamu" jedha Oromoon. Hanga Oromoo tuffatan qaroo isaa keessaa dhabamsiisan. Yaalin ajjeechaa hardhaa miti HaaCaaluu irratti...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Garbummaa

Garbummaa fi Boo’icha itti Xumura Gochuu Qabana!

Admin - 0