Ethiopia relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

14 days of mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers cut to as little as 3 days for some

Addis Getachew Tadesse | 19.06.2020

(AA) — Ethiopia on Friday relaxed a number of COVID-19 emergency preventative measures, including shortening a mandatory 14-day quarantine of arrivals from abroad.Passengers from abroad who hold COVID-19 negative certificates are mandated to isolate themselves for only three days after giving samples, and stay for 14 days at home before joining the community, local broadcaster FANA quoted Health Minister Liya Kebede as saying.

Families of COVID-19 victims can now arrange funerals, but the number of people allowed to attend burials remains at 15, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Horn of Africa country has so far confirmed 4,070 corona virus cases, 72 deaths, and 1,027 recoveries.