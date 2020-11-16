Ethiopia Requests 4,000 Troops from S. Sudan as Violence Reaches Boiling Point

November 16, 2020 (Thessherald)–The Office of the Ethiopian Prime Minister has reportedly sent a letter – requesting 4,000 troops from neighboring South Sudan as the armed conflict escalates in the Tigray region, a senior government official told Thessherald.

“Yes, the Ethiopian Prime Minister has requested us to help them bring orders in their own country by contributing at least 4,000 SSPDF soldiers to fight alongside their forces,” said the official, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Since last week, the Ethiopian government has been at war within itself pitting federal forces against the TPLF – a group of well-armed soldiers predominantly from the Tigray region, raising concerns that the ongoing military operations could spread and affect the entire Horn of Africa.

On Sunday, the federal government said it would continue its irreversible operations until it arrests the ringleaders who were responsible for the attempted looting of military equipment.

The Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia continues to undertake the irreversible task of enforcing the rule of law in the Tigray region, which it commenced last week following the treasonous attacks by the TPLF on the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF),” the Office of the Prime Minister said in its statement.

“With the public admission yesterday of a senior TPLF member and spokesperson that they attacked the Northern Command of the ENDF, our resolve to apprehend the criminal elements within TPLF is stronger than ever. As the ENDF make further advances, liberating and taking over various areas within the region, the crimes again humanity committed by the belligerent clique has become quite evident. The heinous and reprehensible massacre committed against innocent civilians in Mykadra by TPLF is clearly a grave violation of the most basic norms of international law,” it added.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy, called on the international community and regional leaders to condemn the TPLF for the recent alleged massacre of civilians claimed by Amnesty International.

“Such horrendous attacks against civilians perpetrated by TPLF is an abominable transgression that the international community needs to not only take note of, but also condemn in the strongest terms possible.”

“The international community should also support the Federal Government in its efforts bring the perpetrators of such gruesome crimes to justice. We are cognizant of the desperate and last ditch attempts to escape accountability that will be taken by the TPLF junta.