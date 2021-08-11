Ethiopia: TDF loses control of Mersa town in Amahra region

August 11, 2021

Ethiopia: TDF loses control of Mersa town in Amahra region

TDF | Bahirdar | Dessie | OLA

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.