Ethiopia: TDF, Qemant Fighters, Amhara-Sudan border

September 2, 2021

Ethiopia | TDF | Dalol Eritrea border | Afar | ENDF

Ethiopia: TDF | Qemant Fighters | Amhara-Sudan border

Ethiopian Civil War, Who is winning?

US Special Representative for Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman met with the Secretary of United Nations Antonio Guterres on September 01 ′′ to discuss the worse situation in Ethiopia and to quickly between Dirto ‘ Stop bullets, and come to the ‘Conversation Table,’ and also to reach the humanitarian aid in the districts of the war, without interference.

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.