Ethiopian Conflict Could Affect Its AGOA Eligibility, USTR Says

August 25, 2021

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a readout of her call with Ethiopia’s chief trade negotiator that she told Mamo Mihretu that if the conflict in northern Ethiopia is not resolved, it could affect Ethiopia’s eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act trade preferences program. She said the conflict has created a humanitarian crisis and said there are “ongoing violations of internationally recognized human rights.”

Katherine Tai’s Virtual Meeting with Ethiopia’s Senior Policy Advisor and Chief Trade Negotiator Mamo Mihretu

WASHINGTON – United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai today met virtually with Ethiopia’s Senior Policy Advisor and Chief Trade Negotiator Mamo Mihretu. Both leaders discussed the historic economic relationship between the United States and Ethiopia, and potential for further growth. During the meeting, Ambassador Tai recognized the steps Ethiopia has made toward political and economic reform. She raised the ongoing violations of internationally recognized human rights amid the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia, which could affect Ethiopia’s future African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) eligibility if unaddressed.

Both Ambassador Tai and Chief Trade Negotiator Mihretu agreed on the importance of working together to sustain the economic partnership between the United States and Ethiopia.

