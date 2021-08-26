Ethiopian Conflict Could Affect Its AGOA Eligibility, USTR Says

USTR|25 Aug 2021|Ref: 2108250079|by Mara Lee

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a readout of her call with Ethiopia’s chief trade negotiator that she told Mamo Mihretu that if the conflict in northern Ethiopia is not resolved, it could affect Ethiopia’s eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act trade preferences program. She said the conflict has created a humanitarian crisis and said there are “ongoing violations of internationally recognized human rights.”

Today, the @POTUS Administration officially informed @PMEthiopia that Ethiopia risks being removed from the AGOA eligibility list due to atrocities against civilians in Tigray. We urge PM Abiy to end the atrocities against Tigray or lose hundreds of millions of $$$ in US trade. pic.twitter.com/Tq5hqZlnuh — Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. (@batten_von) August 25, 2021

We are in frequent contact with the @POTUS Administration per AGOA. We just received news that everything is progressing as expected. We know it is hard but we urge Tigrayans to be patient. While the process is slow, the US is working to bring peace & accountability to the region pic.twitter.com/pB9TOdtIVf — Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. (@batten_von) August 23, 2021

Katherine Tai’s Virtual Meeting with Ethiopia’s Senior Policy Advisor and Chief Trade Negotiator Mamo Mihretu

Source: USTR, August 25, 2021

WASHINGTON – United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai today met virtually with Ethiopia’s Senior Policy Advisor and Chief Trade Negotiator Mamo Mihretu. Both leaders discussed the historic economic relationship between the United States and Ethiopia, and potential for further growth. During the meeting, Ambassador Tai recognized the steps Ethiopia has made toward political and economic reform. She raised the ongoing violations of internationally recognized human rights amid the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia, which could affect Ethiopia’s future African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) eligibility if unaddressed.

Both Ambassador Tai and Chief Trade Negotiator Mihretu agreed on the importance of working together to sustain the economic partnership between the United States and Ethiopia.