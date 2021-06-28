Ethiopian Defense Force (ENDF) is pulling out of Mekelle

June 28, 2021

Ethiopian Defense Force (ENDF) is pulling out of Mekelle

BREAKING NEWS: Ethiopian army & PP collaborators are running away from Z #Tigray capital Mekelle setting fire to all military camps Incl Northern Command & Air force. He counted 220 + Tracks running away in the direction of Z Afar region. Mekelle is without police and security.



