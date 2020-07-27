Ethiopian migrants forced to return after being abandoned by Lebanese employers

“There was no extra pay and in the last months, I was promised a payment and nothing was forthcoming until I was driven to the embassy and left there to mend for myself.”

Ethiopian migrant workers in Lebanon are wrapped in a system called kafala, which governs their entry, residence and work in Lebanon. The system demands that every migrant worker has a sponsor, who is also supposed to be one’s employer.

The system also gives employers a right to control the movement of the domestic worker, who cannot be hired by another employer without getting the consent of their current one, or risk losing their migrant status and facing detention and deportation.

Many who lived in Lebanon under the system have returned to Ethiopia complaining of abuse and ill treatment.

“We have temporarily suspended all operations to bring these destitute people to Ethiopia because of Covid-19. We plan to start the operation soon and we plan to prioritise those with children,” the Ethiopian director general for consular affairs Yohannes Shode told The National.

According to the International Organisation of Migration Ethiopia, since May of this year, 658 people from Lebanon have arrived back in Ethiopia. However, more are believed to have returned either on their own or without communication with the UN agency.

In 2012, the story of Alem Dechasa, a 33-year-old domestic worker gained the attention of the United Nations special rapporteur after she was videotaped being beaten and dragged into a car by her employer. She was later found dead.

Such incidents propelled the Ethiopian government to put a ban on domestic workers travelling to the Middle East n 2013. It lifted the ban in 2018 after putting in place a system to safeguard the workers, and also partly because of the profound importance of remittances to the Ethiopian economy.

Almaz Beyene, 23, from the northern Ethiopian city of Gonder, was the first to sign up after the ban was lifted, but the new system has done little to help her. She remains stranded in Beirut after she was also brought to the embassy last month with only a bag full of clothes.

“I have no money and I sleep with strangers on the street not knowing whenever I will ever go home. I feel vulnerable and I cry myself to sleep and it’s humiliating for me that I cannot even afford to pay for my flight ticket and that I live on the charity of others,” Ms Beyene said, describing herself as “zombie-like”.

“On top of that, I still have a debt to pay, a loan my parents borrowed from others for an employment agency that brought me here.”

Since the spread of coronavirus, countries such as Lebanon have been on the radar for human rights abuses by the International Organisation for Migration for exploitation. But, so far, the Ethiopian government has offered nothing in the form of free travel to Ethiopia.

Yet there have been several efforts by Ethiopians to help, including one started and led by Banchi Yemer, an Ethiopian-Canadian philanthropist based in Montreal who has managed to raise 70,000 Canadian dollars to help afford food and medicine to the migrants.