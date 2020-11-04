Ethiopian Prosperity Party’s Another Futile Attempt to Taint the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA)

BY OLA Global Taskforce, Nov 4, 2020

The Prosperity Party (PP) that is illegally ruling Ethiopia has, in the last few days, unleashed its propaganda machinery against Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) falsely blaming it for the heinous crime committed against innocent people in Western Oromia, Gullisoo district. It is on record that this brutal dictatorship unleashed its security forces disguised as OLA and attacked innocent civilians in the area in an attempt to tarnish OLA’s image. The latest act in Gullisoo is a replay of similar repeated drama orchestrated by the PP in earlier happenings. By any standard, the horrific killings of civilians are unacceptable and violate basic principles of humanity. We condemn this desperate act and call up on all concerned parties to put pressure on the PP to allow an independent and transparent investigation into the various massacres including the latest one, extrajudicial killings, destruction and looting of property that were perpetrated in Ethiopia in the last two years and make the results known to the public.

In days and hours leading up to the present tragedy, suspicious activities were reported including the sudden withdrawal of the army from Gullisoo area. Soon after the army vacated the area, a regiment of heavily armed men who, according to survivors that spoke to VOA, had face masks and braided hair were deployed into their village and murdered innocent people, this time people of Amhara origin. Let peoples know that OLA operates in the western Oromia for the last 40 years without having face masks and has been intensifying and expanding its operation against the security forces in the last three years without any incident happening to the minorities living in the area. Immediately, after the killings at Gullisoo, Colonel Abiy Ahmed and Obbo Shimelis Abdissa using the PP-controlled and other allied media outlets started spreading a fabricated propaganda claiming OLA committed the crime by itself is an indication of pre-planned orchestrated activities. This politically motivated false propaganda campaign, however, can’t deter the Oromo liberation army from achieving its final goal.

OLA had repeatedly warned the community that a PP trained and supported mafia group wearing braided wigs were deployed in various regions of Oromia to attack local people by disguising themselves as OLA. The goal was to weaken the support base for OLA and incite conflict between communities along religious and ethnic lines. Before the recent incident at Gulliso, the PP government has repeatedly used this group to commit heinous crimes against innocent citizens and blame them on OLA. To mention some of them the abduction of university students in Dambi Dollo, Western Oromia, and the murder of leaders of Benishangul-Gumuz regional state all blamed on OLA. This later has ignited intercommunal violence resulting in hundreds of deaths and displacement of over 200 000 people. In the last two years PP’s security forces killed hundreds of innocent civilians in Oromia region and blamed it on OLA, in a futile effort to alienate OLA from the Oromo people and minorities living in Oromia. Credible information from areas where OLA operates and in control indicate that OLA has never targeted Amhara or any other minorities living in the areas. OLA has unflinching stand against the use of terror to achieve political objectives and has paid price to protect civilians and restore normalcy during the intercommunal violence incited by the PP government. As a global OLA taskforce, we like to reiterate that the Oromo struggle for freedom and democracy led by the OLF/OLA has never targeted and will never target innocent civilians. The fundamental objective of the Oromo liberation movement is to exercise the Oromo peoples’ inalienable right to national self-determination, to terminate a century of oppression and exploitation, and to form, where possible, a political union with other nations on the basis of equality, and mutual respect. The OLF/OLA and Oromo people do not espouse any form of extremism. The protracted armed resistance that is going on in Oromia is an act of self-defense exercised by the Oromo people against the government brutality and to achieve the right to self-determination for the Oromo people. As such the struggle has a clearly defined objective and it is not aimed at any other ethnic or religious group, but it strives to uproot the repressive system that successive Ethiopian dictatorial regimes put in place.

We would like to let the peace-loving peoples and nations know that the latest crime that was committed in Western Oromia is yet another futile attempt by the PP to taint the OLA and maintain its fast evaporating support and legitimacy. The PP is currently a bankrupted party which has lost support from nations and nationalities of Ethiopia and is hanging on to power illegally. The fact that this awful incident happened shortly after military and security forces abruptly withdrawal from the area in unexplained circumstances not only raises questions that must be answered but also prompt a calling for an independent investigation. Once again, the OLA global taskforce condemns this desperate act of the PP and call up on all concerned parties to put pressure on the PP to allow an independent and transparent investigation into the various massacres including the latest one, extrajudicial killings, destruction and looting of property that were perpetrated in Ethiopia in the last two years and make the results known to the public.

Horaa Bulaa!