Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare could rule the roost in Saturday’s Cape Town 10km Ladies race

CAPE TOWN (IOL) – Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare (Nedbank) is the favourite to win the Cape Town SPAR Grand Prix 10km Ladies race at Greenpoint on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Nare won the opening race in Pietermaritzburg two weeks ago by more than a minute, storming to victory in 32.22 minutes, ahead of South African Glenrose Xaba (Boxer), who finished in 33.40 minutes.

The path to another victory has opened after several top contenders withdrew from the race.

Namibian Helalia Johannes and Comrades Marathon winner Gerda Steyn are recovering from excellent performances in the Olympic marathon. Irvette van Zyl, who is injured, will not be running.

It will allow Nare to consolidate her lead in the race for the overall title.

Nare may face some stiff opposition on a flat course in Cape Town.

Xaba, who is recovering from calf and knee injuries, said her knee had troubled her on the downhills in Pietermaritzburg, so a flatter course in Cape Town could play into her hands.

Other runners to look out for include former 2017 winner Kesa Molotsane and Tayla Kavanagh, both from Murray & Roberts. Molotsane has shown a welcome return to form this year and is likely to improve as the season progresses while 20-year-old Kavanagh was the breakthrough athlete in Pietermaritzburg, powering through a strong field to finish third, just eight seconds behind the vastly experienced Xaba.

The race will be run strictly by Covid-19 protocols, with less than 150 elite runners taking part. It will be on a looped course of two laps each of five kilometres in the Greenpoint, Granger Bay and Mouille Point precedent, with the senior runners setting off three minutes ahead of the category runners, to limit the exposure, runners have to one another.

No spectators are allowed, and officials have been kept to the bare minimum.