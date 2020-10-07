Ethiopian Senate Votes to Sever All relations with Tigray’s Parliament

Mounting Political Crisis

Tigray's ParliamentOctober 7, 2020 (African News) — Ethnic tensions in Ethiopia continue to mount after The Ethiopian Senate voted on Tuesday to sever all relations between the federal authorities and both the Tigray regional parliament and executive.

This comes after the Tigrayan leaders chose to unilaterally hold elections — initially scheduled for August, last month in defiance of the decision made back in March by the Federal Parliament’s Electoral Commission to postpone national elections and extend office terms of both regional and national deputies beyond their initial October’s end in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This vote further widens the gap between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed — who described the Tigrayan regional elections as illegal and illegitimate, and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly 30 years.

Nevertheless, the federal government will continue to work with local institutions in northern Tigray to ensure that essential services remain available to the people of the region.

Background

The TPLF led the armed struggle against the communist regime until the latter’s fall in 1991 and then led the ruling coalition for over twenty-five years. It officially moved into opposition in 2019, when it refused to accept Abiy’s initiative to merge the coalition into a single party, the Prosperity Party.

Sidelined by the government of Abiy Ahmed, the TPLF remains in control in its stronghold in Tigray, northern Ethiopia whose population amounts to around 6% of the country (110 million people). The party won 189 of the 190 seats in this mountainous region bordering Eritrea and Sudan.

2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Abiy, reiterated that the Tigrayan elections had no legitimacy while ruling out any idea of military intervention or budget cuts.

The Tigrayan leaders, for their part, felt that future decisions taken by the federal government “would not be implemented” in their region.

Previous articleIs Ethiopia’s Tigray region about to break away?
Next articleOur family is saddened by the passing away of a great person, Legesse Tessema

Oromo’s role in executing the Oromia Transitional Government

English Admin - 0
A collective effort and responsibility of Oromummaa: Oromo’s role in executing the Oromia Transitional Government October 4, 2020 Contact: Globaloag@gmail.com It has been over two years...
Read more

THE PRESENT PHASE OF THE OROMO NATIONAL MOVEMENT: CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES, AND ACTION ITEMS

English Falmataa - 1
THE PRESENT PHASE OF THE OROMO NATIONAL MOVEMENT: CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES, AND ACTION ITEMS The Oromo Scholars and Professional Group | October 05, 2020 Realizing the fact...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Our family is saddened by the passing away of a great person, Legesse Tessema

Admin - 0
Our family is saddened by the passing away of a great person, Legesse Tessema We have lost one of the most impactful pillars on October...
View Post
English

Ethiopian Senate Votes to Sever All relations with Tigray’s Parliament

Admin - 0
Ethiopian Senate Votes to Sever All relations with Tigray's Parliament Mounting Political Crisis October 7, 2020 (African News) -- Ethnic tensions in Ethiopia continue to mount...
View Post
English

Is Ethiopia’s Tigray region about to break away?

Falmataa - 1
https://youtu.be/-2ZNxXyAkC4 Is Ethiopia’s Tigray region about to break away? Aljazeera, Inside Story | October 5, 2020 Leaders in the northern region of Tigray warn they will stop...
View Post
English

THE PRESENT PHASE OF THE OROMO NATIONAL MOVEMENT: CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES, AND ACTION ITEMS

Admin - 0
THE PRESENT PHASE OF THE OROMO NATIONAL MOVEMENT: CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES, AND ACTION ITEMS The Oromo Scholars and Professional Group Realizing the fact that the effort of...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
View Post
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Legesse Tessema

Our family is saddened by the passing away of a great...

Admin - 0