Ethiopian women raped in Mekelle, says soldier

By Reuters Staff, January 9, 2021

Mekelle

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Soldiers and police in the northern Ethiopian city of Mekelle have expressed concerns about insecurity, with one saying women were raped this week, after the city fell to federal forces during a war late last year.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government declared victory in its conflict with the Tigray region’s former ruling party after seizing Mekelle, the local capital and home to half a million people, on Nov. 28

Though the government says it is restoring law and order, aid agencies, residents and the United Nations are concerned at ongoing instability and shortages.

At Friday’s meeting in Mekelle broadcast on ETV, a state TV channel, an unidentified man in Ethiopian military uniform spoke of repeated abuses against women.

“I was angry yesterday. Why does a woman get raped in Mekelle city? It wouldn’t be shocking if it happened during the war because it is not manageable and could be expected for such a thing to happen,” he said.

“But women were raped yesterday and today when the local police and federal police are around. We need to communicate among ourselves and act together and strengthen our chain of command.”

No more details were given and Reuters was unable to verify his account. Communications and access to Tigray remain hard.

Mekelle’s mayor did not answer phone calls seeking comment, while national military and police spokesmen, Abiy’s spokeswoman and the spokesman for a government taskforce on Tigray did not immediately respond to questions.

At the meeting on state TV, the new government-appointed mayor of Mekelle, Ataklti Haileselassie, said security forces would work more closely to guarantee peace and security.

Another soldier complained that when criminals were arrested, there was no one to hand them to. “Basic institutional structure has been destroyed,” he said.

A policeman said he and colleagues had not been paid.

Air strikes and battles since early November in Tigray are believed to have killed thousands of people. Fighting is continuing in some parts and more than 2 million people need aid, the United Nations said this week.

Fugitive leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) had vowed to continue to fight from the mountains, but Reuters has been unable to contact them for weeks.

Previous articleA press release given by Oromo Federal Congress – Ofco (Oromo Federalist Congress – OFC)

The Middle East Cold War Behind the Ethiopian Crisis

English Admin - 1
The Middle East Cold War Behind the Ethiopian Crisis By Federico Donelli | 07 January 2021 (Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI)) -- The operation...
Read more

Ethiopian General Says Eritrean Troops Entered Tigray: Video Clip

English Falmataa - 0
Ethiopian General Says Eritrean Troops Entered Tigray: Video Clip By Reuters | Jan. 7, 2021 FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks during a question and...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

ODUU AMMA NU GAHE – Injifannoo WBO

Admin - 1
ODUU AMMA NU GAHE! - Oduu Injifannoo Wbo Adooleessa 4, 2020 Baga Gammadan Baga Gammannee! Wbon Gumaa Ilmaan Oromoo Baasuu itti fufeera! Guyyaa har'aa Lola Cimaa Zoonii Lixaa, Zoonii...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 6
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Popular Articles

MORE STORIES
Oromo Federalist Congress - OFC

A press release given by Oromo Federal Congress – Ofco (Oromo...

Admin - 0