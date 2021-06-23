Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed: ‘There is no hunger in Tigray’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(BBC News) — In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has denied that there is any hunger in the northern Tigray region, where the UN says more than 350,000 people are living in conditions of famine.

Troops from neighbouring Eritrea, which are supporting Ethiopia’s government forces in Tigray, have been accused of massacres, raping women, and blocking humanitarian aid from reaching the most vulnerable people – charges Eritrea has denied. Back in March, Mr Abiy had promised the Eritreans would leave the region. But he now admits they have not yet done so.

Mr Abiy had just finished voting in his home village of Beshasha where he is standing to be Member of Parliament in the country’s elections.

