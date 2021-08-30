Ethiopia’s economy battered by Tigray war

Tigray has been without basic services, including telecommunications and banks, since the federal government instigated a blockade on it in June, after the rebels recaptured the regional capital Mekelle.

More than 400,000 people in Tigray are already living in famine-like conditions, while aid distribution has been stifled and electricity and fuel supplies are dwindling, pushing prices up.

Mekelle resident Filmon Berhane told BBC Tigrinya that food and rent have recently skyrocketed.

“There is no money as all the banks are closed and government offices are not paying salaries,” he said.

Mobile phone auction hit

Internationally, the war is having a huge impact on Ethiopia’s reputation as a place to invest, says economist Irmgard Erasmus from the NKC African Economics consultancy group.

“If your consumers are under severe pressure from high inflation, you don’t see consumer-driven growth as we see in the US or the Eurozone,” she says.

“Generally, that leaves foreign investment to really drive growth, and it’s exactly this that’s being attacked by reputational risk.”

Ms Erasmus points to the recent liberalisation of Ethiopia’s telecoms sector, which originally attracted interest from a number of providers, including South African telecoms giant MTN.

In the end though, only one company successfully bid for either of the two telecoms licences on offer, a consortium led by Kenya’s Safaricom which pledged $850m.

While rules that initially restricted new license holders from operating a mobile money system dampened investor interest, industry sources say the Tigray conflict also weighed heavily on investors’ minds.

Pressure to end war

Ethiopia’s overall economic growth for this year is forecast to slow significantly from 6% in 2020 to just 2% in 2021 – the lowest level in almost two decades, according to the IMF.

The country imports about $14bn of goods per year, while it exports just $3.4bn.

Also worrying economic observers is Ethiopia’s national debt, which some expect to reach $60bn this year, or nearly 70% of GDP.