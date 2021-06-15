Ethiopia’s election 2021: A quick guide

International pressure led to him being freed after 21 months in jail and he left Ethiopia to take up a teaching post at a university in the US, returning after Mr Abiy took office.

He was one of the founding members of the Ginbot 7 group – a rebel group that coordinated a 10-year armed resistance against the Ethiopian government.

The group suspended its armed resistance in June 2018, saying Mr Abiy’s reforms had given hope that “genuine democracy” may be “a real possibility”.

Is the election being held everywhere?

No.

The election will not be held in Tigray where fighting continues despite Mr Abiy declaring victory in November 2020. The state is now under an interim administration after parliament declared the Tigray administration illegal and voted to replace it.

The election board said a date for elections in Tigray would be set once the interim government opened election offices, news agency Reuters reported.

Voting has also been postponed until 6 September in another 54 constituencies around the country, with the electoral board citing defects in the ballot papers.

In total, 78 of the 547 constituencies will not vote, the Reuters news agency reports, quoting the electoral board which cited logistical and security problems.

Ethnic violence has increased in several regions since Prime Minister Abiy came to power. There are fears that this could undermine the poll.

As well as Tigray, federal forces are battling an insurgency in Oromia and quelling ethnic attacks in Amhara. In the western Benishangul-Gumuz region, fighting over land and resources has led to the death of hundreds since last year.

The elections have led to increased tension over disputed border areas between the different regions, which currently hold a lot of power in Ethiopia’s federal system.

The electoral body in February raised concerns over a lack of security in 98 constituencies and accused some regional governments – including those of Oromia and Amhara – of not providing enough security.

Will it be free and fair?

In May, the EU withdrew its Electoral Observation Mission citing a “lack of agreement on key parameters”.

It accused the Ethiopian authorities of not giving assurances on the independence of the mission and refusing to let them import communication systems for their security.

The Ethiopian foreign ministry said the EU’s decision was “neither essential nor necessary to certify the credibility of an election”.