Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba wins Valencia Half-Marathon

Genzebe Dibaba
Genzebe Dibaba takes the 2020 Valencia Half Marathon (Organisers) © Copyright

Sunday, December 6, 2020 (APA News) — Ethiopia’s Athlete Genzebe Dibaba Sunday won the Valencia Half-Marathon in her first debut over the distance.

Genzebe completed the half-marathon race with 1:05:18 and become the 12thfastest woman to ever cover 21.1 Kilo meters.

The other Ethiopian athlete who participated in the Valencia Half-Marathon, Senbere Teferi finished the race third clocking 1:05:51.

Last Thursday, Genzebe’s older sister Trunesh Dibaba, Ethiopian long distance runner was named “The Greatest”by Athletics Weekly (AW).

Voting for ‘The Greatest’ formed part of the 2020 AW Awards, with readers also were asked to vote for their standout athletes from the past 12 months.

The readers of AW have voted for Tirunesh Dibaba honored her as a female athlete to have graced the sport since 1945.

Athlete Tirunsh Dibaba has also enjoyed a number of highlights during what has been a distinguished distance running career, AW said in a statement.

Tirunesh has won 31.1 percent of the voice the readers voted for female athletes they rated as the greatest.

Tirunesh Dibaba won the 5000m and 10,000m double in 2007 with respective last laps of 58.2 and 58.4, as well as winning the 10,000m title in both 2007 and 2013 and the 2017 10,000m silver.

Between 2005 and 2012, she won 12 successive races over 25 laps.

Leading results:

MEN –
1 Kibiwott Kandie (KEN) 57:32
2 Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) 57:37
3 Rhonex Kipruto (KEN) 57:49
4 Alexander Mutiso (KEN) 57:59
5 Philemon Kiplimo (KEN) 58:11
6 Kelvin Kiptum (KEN) 58:42
7 Bravin Kipkogei Kiptoo (KEN) 59:37
8 Julien Wanders (SUI) 59:55
9 Carlos Mayo (ESP) 1:00:06
10 Gabriel Geay (TAN) 1:00:40

WOMEN –
1 Genzebe Dibaba (ETH) 1:05:18
2 Sheila Chepkirui (KEN 1:05:39
3 Senbere Teferi (ETH) 1:05:51
4 Dorcas Tuitoek (KEN) 1:07:18
5 Emily Sisson (USA) 1:07:26

